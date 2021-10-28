Coinbase is once again the most downloaded app on the App Store

The Coinbase app once again tops the list of the most popular free apps on the Apple App Store.Even on the Play Store, Coinbase remains the second most downloaded app.

Coinbase is again the app plus popular and downloaded of the App Store in the United States, far ahead of other applications such as YouTube, Instagram or TikTok. Even Crypto.com, another of the most popular crypto exchanges, is in the top 10 of the App Store, from what we can see on SensorTower.

Since its launch in 2014, the Coinbase app for iOS has achieved 1.5 million downloads; with a considerable increase in terms of downloads in the last 48 hours. On Tuesday, October 26, Coinbase was the 11th most popular app on the App Store.

If we follow the SensorTower data, we can see that even currently Coinbase is ranked as the second most downloaded application in the Google Play Store; with Square’s Cash app in fifth place and Crypto.com in seventh place.

Fred Ehrsam, who co-founded Coinbase alongside Briam Armstrong in 2012, looked back on his early days and even shared a picture of what he looked like so long ago. “How it started … How it goes” Ehrsam wrote from his Twitter.

Coinbase is once again the most popular app on the App Store coinciding with a rally of the Shiba Inu meme coin, which was found available on the exchange in September. The Ethereum-based cryptocurrency recently soared, reaching its new all-time high.

From what we can see from CoinGecko, the SHIBA trading volume managed to exceed the amount of $ 43 billion in just the last 24 hours; Coinbase is responsible for $ 5 billion of that figure.

This is obviously not the first time that Coinbase has topped the list of the most popular applications on the App Store in the United States. The app reached the top position on May 10 this year, even in December 2017 as well. The app held the second place in April, after Coinbase shares debuted on the NASDAQ.

Even earlier this month, Coinbase announced the launch of Coinbase NFT, a peer-to-peer marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). There are currently more than 2.4 million people on the waiting list to use this service.