Coinbase Exchange launches its NFT Marketplace

San Francisco-based digital asset trading platform Coinbase has announced the launch of its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace aimed at empowering digital artists and promoting widespread adoption of the NFT metaverse.

According to a recent blog post shared by Sanchan Saxena, VP of Product, Ecosystem, he said that the Coinbase NFT Marketplace will function as:

“A peer-to-peer marketplace that will make minting, buying, displaying and discovering NFT easier than ever. Just as Coinbase helped millions of people access Bitcoin for the first time in an easy and reliable way, we want to do the same with NFTs. “

According to the Coinbase executive, the market will significantly simplify the process of interacting with the NFT market for both creators and collectors, with a special emphasis on enhanced user experience capabilities. Additionally, Coinbase says it will add additional features that will serve all platform users productively.

“We are making NFTs more accessible by creating user-friendly interfaces that put complexity behind the scenes. We are adding social features that open up new avenues for conversation and discovery. And we are going to grow the community of creators exponentially, a victory for the artists and the fans. “

While legacy trading platforms like OpenSea and Rarible are pioneering digital collectibles trading platforms, many prominent cryptocurrency exchanges such as Crypto.com, Binance, derivatives exchange FTX, and Coinbase are starting to move into this new niche. Backed by a thriving ecosystem that has embraced its digital currency products, the likelihood of these heavyweights of the centralized exchange taking a larger share of the market is a reality for existing players in the space.

However, this potential competition may work in the collectors’ favor and as such drive widespread adoption of the new space as new markets will shrink it in terms of offering unique and valuable products with adequate liquidity to those that are cheap. access in general.

While Coinbase appears set for acquisition, with a specific focus on creators, the impact of regulations in the United States could usher in an uncertain turnaround in its NFT market in the near future.

