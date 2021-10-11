Coca-Cola partners with Tafi for NFT Friendship Day – CryptoMagazine® CriptoNoticias

Tafi, a Decentraland avatar maker, has partnered with Coca-Cola to produce branded virtual wearables as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including a “wearable” avatar jacket. This is Coca Cola’s inaugural NFT collection, which will commemorate International Friendship Day. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Special Olympics.

Coca-Cola has partnered with digital art and avatar company Tafi to launch its first collection of NFTs, or non-expendable tokens. NFTs are unique digital collectibles that exist on the blockchain and represent different types of files such as images, audio, and video.

Proceeds from the sale will go to Coca-Cola’s longtime partner, Special Olympics International. In a press statement, Selman Careaga, president of Global Coca-Cola Trademark, said:

“We are delighted to share our first NFTs with the metaverse, where new friendships are forged in new ways on new worlds, and to support our longtime friend and partner, Special Olympics International. Each NFT has been created to celebrate elements that are fundamental to the Coca-Cola brand, reinterpreted for a virtual world in new and exciting ways. “

Coca-Cola launches the collection to mark International Friendship Day on July 30. Includes an NFT “treasure box” with Tafi-designed digital wearables.

The Coca-Cola Friendship Box is a digital version of a collectible vending machine that includes three unique digital assets: a personalized Coca-Cola Bubble Jacket wearable that can be worn in the virtual world of Decentraland; The Sound Visualizer, which captures different audio signals such as the snap of a bottle being opened or the sound of a soft drink being poured on ice; and The Friendsh.

The company has been investing in Blockchain for years

Although the Coca-Cola brand has come under fire in recent years, the 129-year-old firm remains one of the world’s companies interested in the potential of blockchain technology.

Coca-Cola Amatil partnered with Centrapay in June 2020 to allow Australians and New Zealanders to buy Coca-Cola from vending machines using bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.