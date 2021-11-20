Chinese media publish photos of tennis player Peng Shuai amid fears of her disappearance, after denouncing that she was harassed by the former vice prime minister

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 23:35 GMT

He had not appeared in public since the beginning of the month, when the captures of his alleged publication were disclosed on the networks where he disclosed the assaults by Zhan Gaoli, China’s vice prime minister between 2013 and 2018.

Two journalists from Chinese official media They released this Friday and Saturday images where the tennis player appears Peng Shuai, who has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, after allegedly denouncing sexual harassment by Zhan Gaoli, China’s vice premier between 2013 and 2018.

“Peng Shuai’s WeChat ‘Moments’ just posted the last three photos and said, ‘Happy weekend.’ His friend shared the three photos and the screenshot of Peng’s WeChat ‘Moments’,” he wrote. CGTN reporter, Shen Shiwei, referring to a special function of the Chinese social network, which allows content to be disseminated among a select group of friends.

Peng Shuai’s WeChat moments just posted three latest photos and said “Happy weekend”. Her friend shared the three photos and the screenshot of Peng’s WeChat moments. pic.twitter.com/tut8CEH6gu – Shen Shiwei 沈 诗 伟 (@shen_shiwei) November 19, 2021

The next day, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times newspaperHu Xijin confirmed the authenticity and novelty of the photos based on their sources. “In the last few days, she has remained freely at home and has not wanted to be disturbed. She will soon appear in public and participate in some activities,” he added. Later, he released two recordings of Peng meeting various people, including her coach, at a restaurant.

“The content of the videos clearly shows that they were recorded this Saturday, Beijing time,” Hu said in the description.

I acquired two video clips, which show Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time. pic.twitter.com/HxuwB5TfBk – Hu Xijin 胡锡 进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 20, 2021

Accusation

Earlier this month, the capture of a Peng post on Weibo from November 2 began to circulate on social media. The text states that about 3 years ago, after leaving the government, Zhan invited the tennis player to a dinner at his home, where he pressured her to have sex with him.

“That afternoon I did not agree at first and cried,” says the publication. However, eventually the athlete agreed to have an affair with the politician, which took place in secret for a year, she says.

Concerns about Peng’s whereabouts

The following day, the post was no longer accessible on Peng’s page, confirms The Washington Post. At the same time, he points out that some details, such as the blocking of the search for the tennis player’s account, as well as the suspension of comments under her publications, would indicate that she had been censored. In addition, after the appearance of the capture, Peng stopped posting on his social networks and appearing in public.

On Monday, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) signaled its “deep concern” over the events and called for investigation of Peng’s allegations “with the utmost seriousness.” Likewise, he highlighted as a priority “the health and safety” of the athlete. In response, CGTN released the text of an email sent on Peng’s behalf to WTA President Steve Simon on Friday. The alleged author of the text disapproves of the accusations against Zhen. “I am not missing nor am I in danger. I have simply rested at home and everything is fine,” the email reads.

However, this explanation did not satisfy Simon, who replied hours later that “it only increases [su] concern regarding the safety and whereabouts “of Peng and then threatened to suspend the association’s tournaments in China. Several tennis stars, including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, also joined the call to clarify the status and Peng’s whereabouts.

This Friday, the tennis player’s case attracted the attention of the White House. Biden administration spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a press conference: “We join calls for the authorities of the People’s Republic of China to provide independent and verifiable evidence of his whereabouts and that he is safe.”

This Saturday, the question of Peng’s whereabouts was raised by the UN. “It would be important to have proof of his whereabouts and well-being, and we urge that an investigation be carried out with full transparency into his allegations of sexual assault,” said Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the organization’s Human Rights Office.

WTA Response

Calling it “positive” to see Peng in images recently published by Chinese journalists, Simon stressed that it is not clear “whether she is free and capable of making decisions and acting on her own, without coercion or external interference.”

“This video alone is insufficient. As I have said from the beginning, I remain concerned for Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the sexual assault charge is being censored and hidden under the rug. I have been clear about what should be done. happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads, “he added in a statement.

Peng, 35, has been successful in the doubles discipline, reaching the peak of her career in 2014, becoming number one in the WTA. In total, she has 23 titles in doubles and is currently at number 192 in the WTA ‘ranking’.