Chinese electric car makers vying with Tesla for ground (take a look at their cars)

Posted: 27 Nov 2021 08:44 GMT

Despite being little-known brands, they have already begun to expand into markets in other regions, such as Japan and Europe.

Chinese electric car manufacturers are gaining ground outside the borders of their country, and despite being little or nothing known they are fighting with giants such as Tesla or other Western and Japanese brands to gain a portion of this growing market, reports Nikkei Asia.

Chinese startups include Child, Xpeng and Li Auto. Here’s a quick guide to those companies and the cars they offer.

Nio, is a startup founded in 2014 and currently offers three models, with a fourth on the way. Until the end of October sold more than 145,000 cars in the Chinese market and is already expanding to Europe. Their cars have a technology of interchangeable batteries. That is, when your batteries run out of power, you don’t need to plug in the vehicle to recharge it (although you can). Instead, its users can stop at a charging station, remove the discharged battery and install a charged one.

Child EC6

Almost all cars of this brand are equipped with a battery pack with a capacity of 100 kilowatt hours (kWh). The EC6 is a coupe sports utility vehicle that has a range of up to 615 kilometers on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds. The price of this model in its basic version starts at around $ 57,000.

Child ES8

This is also a Smart SUV, but with capacity for six or seven passengers, with a range of up to 580 kilometers. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds and its starting price is about $ 67,000.

Child ES6

It is a sport utility vehicle smaller than ES8, but with greater autonomy, of up to 610 kilometers and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.7 seconds. Its price starts at around $ 56,000.

Child ET7

This luxurious sedan will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022 and, unlike the three previous models, it is equipped with a package of 150 kWh batteries, which gives it an autonomy of up to 1,000 kilometers. Accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.9 seconds. The price of this sedan starts at $ 70,000.

Other electric car manufacturing companies

Xpeng, is a firm founded in 2015 and offers four models of electric cars, but it is also involved in the development of flying vehicles.

Xpeng G3

It is an SUV with pointed headlights, which gives the vehicle a futuristic look. Equipped with 55.9 kWh batteries, it can reach a maximum distance of 520 kilometers with a single recharge. The company ensures that car batteries can be recharged between a 30 and 80% in 30 minutes. The starting price for the basic version is around $ 23,500.

Xpeng P7

It is a sedan with a design similar to the Tesla Model 3. It can cover a distance of up to 706 kilometers with a single recharge thanks to its 80 kWh battery pack. The price of the Smart version is almost $ 36,000.

Xpeng P5

Delivery of this autonomous electric sedan started recently and consists of six versions, being the 460G (460 kilometers of autonomy) the cheapest, with a price of $ 25,000. The more expensive versions include LiDAR sensors.

Xpeng G9

Last week, Xpeng presented its fourth electric vehicle, the G9 SUV, which will come with the latest technologies developed by the company. The new electric SUV will use the XPower propulsion system New-generation 3.0 with China’s first mass production high-voltage platform. As a result, you can charge up to 200 km of autonomy in five minutes.

Li Auto

This company also started operations in 2015 and currently has just one vehicle in production: Li One.

This electric car, with seating for six, It has a starting price of about $ 53,000, considering that it is equipped with a 40.5 kWh battery pack that gives it a range of 1,080 kilometers. It is characterized by a fast recharge technology, an engine in the front and another in the rear, as well as four-wheel drive.

