Chinese authorities warn that drinking buddies will be held responsible for the crimes of those who consumed alcohol with them

The Chinese authorities have warned about four types of alcohol consumption behaviors that will generate legal problems for drinking companions, which has caused a wave of reactions on social networks.

The courts of the Asian country can hold citizens responsible for not accompanying a drunken person to a safe place or to the hospital if necessary. They will also be punished for compulsively persuading and encouraging the other party to drink. Likewise, they can get into trouble with the law if they persuade someone to drink knowing they have an allergy to alcohol or an adverse condition to it, according to the local television station CCTV revealed this Saturday.

The other statute noted that could get local businessmen or partygoers in trouble involves cars. If a person fails to dissuade their drunken partner from driving, they will be complicit if they cause a car accident or other harm.

These warnings are not new, as China’s Supreme People’s Prosecutor’s Office released a video in February detailing the four guidelines. However, recently dozens of local outlets have posted the same rhetoric on their social media pages and websites.

After the warnings, thousands of Internet users and users of the Weibo social network were trending with the ‘hashtag’ # 4drinkingbehaviorsthatrequirelegalresponsibility, which has gathered millions of visits and refers to “forms of alcohol consumption that require legal responsibility”.

The mention of this regulation in the media comes after several prominent cases of driving under the influence of alcohol that have captured the attention of the entire country. A government report last week cited a September case in which a drunk man drowned after falling into a river with his car. His father sued five other people who had been drinking with his son and who did not prevent him from getting into his car, for which each of them had to pay $ 2,350 in damages.

Most users commented on their disapproval of social pressure to drink in the workplace. Drinking alcohol is widespread in China’s corporate culture, where it is customary to negotiate contracts and terms of transactions in bars, drinking large amounts of alcohol. Refusing an invitation to drink can be considered a disrespectful gesture.

