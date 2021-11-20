China urges to stop playing the “Taiwan card” and warns that it “will not tolerate any secessionist behavior to separate the country.”

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 11:05 GMT

“Only solidarity brings hope, divergence gets us nowhere,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Saturday that his country will not tolerate “Taiwan independence” and urged the US to abandon support for Taiwanese separatists.

Wang stated, quoted by the Global Times newspaper, that “reunification will be pursued in a peaceful manner by making every effort,” but added that “China will not tolerate any secessionist behavior to separate the country, it will not accept any attempt to create ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan’ on the global stage “. In addition, he stressed that the Chinese stance of opposing “Taiwan independence” has always been very clear.

He also urged the US to abandon support for Taiwanese separatists, and politicians to stop playing the “Taiwan card.”

In tune, he pointed out that China, as the world’s largest developing country, and the US, as the largest developed country, must manage their bilateral relationship well, as this will have repercussions on the rest of the world.

“Only solidarity brings hope, divergence does not lead us anywhere,” said Wang, noting that the Asian giant has no intention of maintaining conflicts or confrontations with other countries, and that it practices true multilateralism by safeguarding the international system based on the ONU.

Virtual meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

This week a virtual meeting took place between the presidents of China and the United States, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, which is the first communication of the two heads of state in a formal summit format since Biden took office. . In it, Xi Jinping explained to his US counterpart that China would have to take “decisive action” if Taiwan’s pro-independence forces cross a “red line.”

A day later, Biden denied on Tuesday that his administration encourages the independence of Taiwan. “We are not going to change our policy at all. (…) We are not encouraging independence, we are encouraging them to do exactly what the Taiwan Law requires,” the president said.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated after Biden declared on October 21 that his nation will defend Taiwan in the event of an armed conflict with mainland China. Subsequently, from the White House they specified that such statements do not represent a change in the policy of “strategic ambiguity” adopted by the US in relation to that island.

If you found it interesting, share it with your friends!