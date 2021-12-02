China reportedly requested that Indonesia stop extracting gas and oil in a disputed region of the South China Sea

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 03:52 GMT

Tensions between the two countries began after the Noble Clyde Boudreaux drilling rig carried out prospects in the southern South China Sea.

China earlier this year sent a letter to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry requesting that Jakarta end oil and natural gas extraction work in a disputed area of ​​the South China Sea, . reported Wednesday, citing its sources.

The tensions started after June 30 The Noble Clyde Boudreaux semi-submersible drilling rig will reach the Tuna block, located in the North Natuna Sea (south of the South China Sea), to drill two appraisal wells. The ship’s navigation data indicates that a vessel from the Chinese Coast Guard approached it days later, followed by one from the Indonesian Coast Guard. . reports, based on data from the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI), that ships from both countries were chasing each other in the area. for the next four months.

The drilling rig carried out operations in the region until November 19 and then made its way to Malaysian waters.

Beijing claims that it is its territory

Muhammad Farhan, a member of the national security committee of the Indonesian Parliament who according to his statements was informed about the letter from the Chinese diplomats, said that Beijing argued its demand by ensuring that the place where the operations in question were being carried out were in the territory Chinese. . reports that this is an “unprecedented” request.

“Our very firm response it was that we will not stop drilling because it is our sovereign right, “Farhan said.

In turn, a spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in this context that “any diplomatic communication between states is private in nature and its content cannot be shared.”

According to Farhan, China also sent another letter in which spoke out against military exercises Garuda Shield, which were held on Indonesian territory in August with the participation of the US The legislator noted that the Chinese authorities expressed concern about “the stability of security” in the region.

Indonesia maintains that the southern region of the South China Sea is its exclusive economic zone under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and has been calling it the ‘North Natuna Sea’ since 2017. they protest, insisting that the area is part of their territory in the South China Sea.

If you found it interesting, share it with your friends!