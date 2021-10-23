China pressures McDonald’s to expand digital yuan scheme

China is pressuring McDonald’s to fully expand the digital yuan.You need a big chain like this to add in so you can expand it as much as possible; especially since Nike and Visa declined to comment.

China presses to McDonald’s with respect to the expansion of the digital yuan. I basically talk to the fast food chain to expand their payment methods to add yuan before the Winter Olympics in Beijing start; from what we can read in the Financial Times.

They are currently testing, before its total launch, the digital currency of the country’s central bank (CBDC) which is known as the digital yuan. The idea is for it to be fully available and operational before the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022.

As part of this pilot test, these digital wallets are being tested as a means of payment in almost 300 McDonald’s stores located in Shanghai.

But now, China is putting pressure on McDonald’s to expand the payment system; Although it is also pressuring other large companies such as Nike and Visa to follow McDonald’s example. Meanwhile, Nike and Visa have declined to respond; instead, a McDonald’s spokesperson commented that “Shanghai is our pilot city and we should take this opportunity to learn from customer feedback.”

From what we can see from a source close to China’s financial regulators, the state-owned Bank of China (one of the big backers of the Olympics) is behind the pressure for all Shanghai merchants to accept the digital yuan as part of payment; although they commented that they are free to refuse if they believe it appropriate.

What is the digital Yuan?

We saw it for the first time in 2017, the digital yuan has been in testing since 2020 and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has already delivered millions of digital yuan to its citizens. In July 2021, more than 20 million yuan digital wallets have been launched; They are currently preparing for a full CBDC launch ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

To give us a slight idea, we are talking about one of the most interesting and advanced central bank digital currency projects in the world. CBDCs are quite similar to stablecoins, because they are tied to a fiat currency; the big difference is that in this case it is backed by the state.

Another big difference with cryptocurrencies is that they are not based on a decentralized blockchain. In addition, the accounting books that record transactions are under the control of the central bank. Without going too far, according to several analysts, it was commented that the crackdown on Bitcoin was largely motivated by the desire to eliminate a competitor to the digital Yuan.

In other countries there have been people who are in favor and others who do not agree. In the United States, three senators have urged the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to “ban US athletes from receiving or using digital yuan during the Beijing Olympics.” The reason? All the potential it has to keep an eye on the citizens and visitors of the country.

On the other hand, we find people who applaud this movement and those defenders of the idea of ​​a “digital dollar” want to pressure the US to start with its own CBDC and thus maintain the important role of the US dollar. in the international economy.