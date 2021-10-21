China forces McDonald’s to adopt e-CNY

China is pushing fast food company McDonald’s to adopt its central bank digital currency (CBDC) as the Beijing Winter Olympics draw near.

A report citing three people familiar with the matter revealed this news today, noting that McDonald’s has been instructed to integrate a renminbi digital payment system at all of its restaurants in the country.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the . newsletter today.

According to the report, McDonald’s already allows customers to pay via digital wallets in renminbi at 270 Shanghai restaurants.

However, the Chinese government wants the company to introduce this payment method in more chains. With the Winter Olympics starting on February 4, McDonald’s only has a little over three months to meet government requirements.

When asked if the Chinese government is pressuring it to expand the e-renminbi (e-CNY) pilot to more restaurants, the company initially said:

Shanghai is our pilot city and we will learn from customer feedback.

When news leaked that the Chinese government was coercing the company to introduce the e-CNY pilot program in more of its restaurants, McDonald’s issued another statement saying that the decision to accept e-CNY was a business decision. The company added that it made this decision with clients’ interests in mind and was not under pressure.

McDonald’s isn’t the only company facing pressure

According to a source familiar with the situation in China, McDonald’s is not the only company under pressure to adopt e-CNY. Reportedly, Visa, a major Olympic sponsors, and Nike, a sponsor of Team USA, also face the same pressure as McDonald’s. However, both companies declined to comment on the matter.

According to Darrell Duffie, co-director of an e-renminbi project led by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down China to roll out its CBDC. Duffie further noted that the Chinese government is not meddling with US companies. He believes that the country is only trying to make the e-CNY broad-based.

Duffie added,

I always assumed that large American companies would be under pressure to give weight to the digital renminbi, because most large retailers would be pressured and American companies would not be exempted.

By including US brands in CBDC testing during the Winter Olympics, China will be one step closer to launching our e-CNY. According to US critics, this move could offer China access to financial transaction data to aid its surveillance capabilities.

For example, Michael McCaul, the top Republican lawmaker on the House foreign affairs committee, believes that the Communist Party of China seeks to use e-CNY as a way to disengage from the international system.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money