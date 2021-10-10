China considers proclaiming cryptocurrencies as a negative industry | Invezz

China has been trying to remove cryptocurrencies from its country for years, and in 2021, it finally cracked down on crypto miners. Throughout the year, province after province began to make mining impossible, forcing those engaged in this aspect of the crypto industry to close shop and move, either to a different province or outside. of the country, completely.

Now, it is preparing to strike another blow at the crypto mining sector by adding it to a preliminary list of industries that are deemed ‘negative’ within the country. This is a list of industries in which investments are restricted or completely prohibited.

While adding mining is obviously a negative development for the crypto industry, it is worth noting that the number of sectors that made the list is shrinking. The document itself was issued yesterday, October 8, and any sector or industry that finds it is off-limits to local and foreign investors alike.

China takes greater control over investments within the country

The country’s regulators have previously banned cryptocurrency trading, as well as mining itself, making any cryptocurrency activity other than simply owning crypto completely illegal. Most of the exchanges have already left the country or are in the process of doing so.

Meanwhile, the country is working to tighten its grip on public discourse, currently by cracking down on companies that are ‘polluting’ society. Mobile browsers are instructed to suppress the spread of rumors and tabloid headlines are not allowed. Neither is publishing content that values ​​the fundamental values ​​of socialism.

In other words, the country is strengthening its control over its people, with the latest measure including a ban on investing non-public capital in editorial activities such as news gathering, live broadcasts, publishing and broadcasting entities, news operation and the like. .

