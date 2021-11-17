Chilean presidential elections: 7 candidates aspire to succeed Piñera in a process full of scandals and uncertainty about the results

More than 15 million citizens are summoned to elect the next president of Chile next Sunday from a list of seven candidates who culminate campaigns that have been involved in scandals, in the midst of an institutional crisis due to the threat of dismissal of Sebastián Piñera, with the drafting of a new Constitution underway and no results can be anticipated with certainty.

In the critical political climate in the country, on November 21 155 deputies, 27 senators and 302 regional councilors will also be elected. And if neither of the presidential candidates obtains 50% plus one of the votes, the two that reach the highest preferences will face off on December 19 in a second round.

Surveys anticipate a dispersion of sympathy among applicants that prevents betting safely on any prognosis, since the main candidates barely touch 30% of voting intention in a scenario in which more than 25% of the electorate is undecided.

Until last month, the candidate of the leftist coalition I Approve Dignidad, Gabriel boric, led the polls, but in recent weeks was displaced by the far-right Jose Antonio Kast, of the Republican Party, which in turn advanced thanks to the debacle of Sebastian Sichel, the flag bearer of Vamos Chile supported by Piñera.

The official candidate now disputes a distant third place together with the former president of the Senate, Yasna Provoste, of the center-left New Pact Social coalition, and Franco Parisi, from the People’s Party, who has carried out a ‘sui generis’ campaign from the United States, without any face-to-face act in Chile and without having participated in any of the presidential debates.

The list of applicants is completed Marco Enriquez-Ominami, of the Progressive Party, and Eduardo Arts, of the Patriotic Union (radical left), who remain in the last places of intention to vote.

If you vote ONE, add ONE ☝️! What happens when we put your ONE together and add ONE? We stand up for a dignified and fair Chile ✊This November 21 vote 1, vote Gabriel Boric 🗳 pic.twitter.com/0YJw2Labht – Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) November 16, 2021

Until last month, polls anticipated that in any second round scenario Boric would prevail against Kast, but in the final stretch of the campaigns the positions between the two were exchanged.

The debacle

Sichel, a 44-year-old lawyer who was Piñera’s minister of Social Development and later president of the State Bank, began the presidential campaign as the favorite candidate of the right, after surprisingly defeating the mayor of Las Condes (Santiago), Joaquín Lavín , in the primary elections of last July.

Although he tried to promote himself as a new figure that renewed the political class of conservatism, he never managed to remove the shadow of being the official candidate, which ended up affecting him due to to the wear and tear of Piñera, whose disapproval levels are around 80%.

These months, moreover, were marked by two scandals: a journalistic investigation that discovered anomalies in the reports of the spending of the campaign to deputy that he headed in 2009, and the revelation that he had withdrawn his retirement funds despite having voted against. of this measure, which has been one of the most controversial in Chile in the last two years.

On the other hand, Sichel suffered the onslaught of Kast, the ultra-conservative candidate who, from the beginning of the campaign and during the presidential debates, attacked him in an effort to snatch the votes from supporters on the right, which he finally succeeded.

The goal of Kast, a lawyer who already ran for president for the first time in 2017, is to reach the second round and defeat Boric.

A difficult debate and with everything against; urgent issues that were postponed. 5 days left! To give it all! Thanks for the support! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/gZZ2PB7G9B – José Antonio Kast Rist 🇨🇱 (@joseantoniokast) November 16, 2021

The leftist candidate, for his part, is a figure that represents the renewal of politics demanded in the historic 2019 demonstrations, in which he actively participated.

At 38 years old, this lawyer, who already held a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, surprisingly achieved the nomination of the main progressive bloc and has strengthened his leadership during the campaign, but not enough to guarantee his triumph.

Unpublished

One of the pearls of the electoral process is the role played by Franco Parisi, the People’s Party candidate who, despite living in the US and not having returned to Chile, is around 10% of the intention to vote .

The leader became involved in a serious controversy after a television report revealed that owes at least 207 million pesos (about $ 252,000) for the maintenance of his two minor children of age and that for that reason he could be arrested as soon as he lands in the country.

Although Parisi has denied the accusations, the truth is that at no time did he travel to Chile during the campaign. In addition, there are court documents that show that since 2016 he stopped covering the corresponding quotas and that there is even an arrest warrant against him.

Parisi is a 54-year-old conservative leader who is running for the presidency for the second time. In 2013, when he made his first attempt, he came in fourth with 10% of the votes. In 2017 he tried again, but could not even officially register.

In 2018, the candidate went to settle in the American city of Alabama, from where he maintained an active media presence in Chile, which allowed him to remain in force before public opinion and to run for president this year.

The Piñera crisis

The elections mark the final stretch of Piñera’s second government, which will be remembered for the social outbreak of 2019 that dispelled the mirage that had made Chile an example of successful neoliberalism in the region before international public opinion.

When the crisis of the protests led by high school students occurred, Piñera had been in the presidency for a year and a half. Since then his popularity plunged into a debacle from which he could never recover.

The president stopped being shown as a model leader of the right in Latin America, was accused of crimes against humanity and lost the elections of conventional constituents, as well as regional governors and mayors. He was also defeated in key votes in Congress, such as those on early pension withdrawals.

What’s more, the protests, marches and cacerolazos against him did not stop, not even during the harsh restrictions it imposed during the pandemic.

Piñera was already one of the worst evaluated presidents in the region at the beginning of October, when the Pandora Papers, a work of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ, for its acronym in English), revealed that Carlos Delano, one of the Chile’s wealthiest businessmen and a friend of Piñera, bought Minera Dominga in 2010, a firm in which the presidential family had a majority of shares.

The revelation cost him the start of a criminal investigation and a constitutional accusation that completely altered the political landscape, since it could culminate in his dismissal a few days before the elections and only five months after the end of his government.

Finally, this morning the majority of the Senate voted against the accusation, so Piñera will be able to hand over the presidential sash to his successor on March 10.

Cecilia Gonzalez

If you found it interesting, share it with your friends