Chile is heading for the presidential ballot: two polls give Boric the winner, while Kast begins a tour of the United States.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 13:46 GMT

The leftist candidate leads the polls prior to the December 19 electoral contest.

With less than 20 days left before the second round election that will define the next president of Chile, the candidate of the left, Gabriel Boric, leads the preliminary polls on the conservative candidate José Antonio Kast, who prevailed in the previous instance.

According to a survey carried out by the Cadem study center, the representative of the Broad Front would obtain the 39% of the votes compared to 33% that the leader of the Republican Party would reach.

However, the high percentage of undecided (28%) could influence in favor of one or the other competitor, so both seek political support from the forces that were left on the road in the first round. A current projection gives Boric 54% against Kast’s 46%.

According to the Cadem Public Square survey, 38% of those who voted for Franco Parisi (People’s Party) in the first round would now vote for Boric, while 23% would elect Kast and 39% are undefined. In the case of those who voted for Sebastián Sichel, from the ruling Chile Vamos, 16% would now support Boric, 53% for Kast and 31% are undecided.

Another work, in this case by the Polso Ciudadano pollster, shows a wider distance between the Social Convergence referent and the candidate on the right. Gabriel Boric would add a 40.4% of the votes, against a 24.5% of Jose Antonio Kast. Meanwhile, 6.9% of the citizens would vote null / blank, 15.5% do not know how they will do it and the remaining 12.7% will not vote.

In this poll, among those who voted for Franco Parisi, third in the first presidential round (12.8% of voters), 36.8% would vote for Gabriel Boric and only 12.4% would support Kast.

In the first round, held on November 21, the young candidate of the Approve Dignity coalition obtained second place with 25.8% of the votes, behind Kast, a 55-year-old lawyer, who beat him by just two points, with 27.9%. This, in the midst of a low turnout of 47% of the electorate, in a nation where voting is not mandatory.

A vote-by-vote fight

Therefore, already in the last stretch of the race for the presidency, the candidates turn everything over to the electoral campaign. On Wednesday, Boric said he will try to convince 53% of the electorate who did not participate in the first round to win their support in the December 19 ballot.

For his part, the far-right Kast has just added to his team Paula Daza, former Undersecretary of Health of the Government of Sebastián Piñera, who resigned to fully focus on the electoral contest in favor of the Republican. This action was highly questioned by the opposition, which understands the movement as explicit support from the ruling party for the conservative candidate.

In the midst of the controversy, José Antonio Kast traveled to the US to participate in a series of meetings with representatives of the financial, technological and renewable energy sectors, to whom he will present his program. A private meeting with US Republican Senator Marco Rubio is also planned.

The tour is seen as an attempt to dispel the “extreme candidate” image abroad.