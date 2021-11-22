Chavismo triumphs in 20 of the 23 disputed governorates in the regional elections

Participation in these elections was 41.80%, which corresponds to a total of 8,151,793 citizens.

Chavismo won the victory in 20 of the 23 governorates disputed in the regional elections in Venezuela, while the opposition won the victory in three, according to the first bulletin of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela.

The president of the CNE, Pedro Calzadilla, reported at midnight this Sunday that, with a transmission of 90.21% of the minutes, turnout was 41.80%, which corresponds to a total of 8,151,793 voters. The turnout in the last governor’s elections of October 2017 was 61.01%. However, on that occasion all of the positions were elected separately between that year and 2018.

The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) prevailed in the states of Amazonas, Anzoátegui, Apure, Aragua, Barinas, Bolívar, Carabobo, Delta Amacuro, Falcón, Guárico, Lara, La Guaira, Mérida, Miranda, Monagas, Portuguesa, Sucre , Táchira, Trujillo and Yaracuy. Similarly, the Chavez candidate, Carmen Meléndez, won the Mayor of Caracas.

For its part, the opposition won the victory in the states of Cojedes, Nueva Esparta and Zulia.

“A good win, a good victory”

After knowing the results, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, addressed the country and affirmed that this had been a “good victory, a good victory, a good harvest.”

“We have listened to the voice of the National Electoral Council and strong results have been given in the 24 federal entities, which correspond to 23 states plus the capital, Caracas,” he said.

The president sent a “huge thank you” to the Venezuelan people for their victory. “We must continue to rectify and learn“he added.

He called on the opposition governors-elect to respect the results and to meet, work together, understand each other and maintain “political dialogue for action.” In addition, he said that in the next few days he will convene the Federal Government Council to hold a joint working group with the elected authorities.

Regarding the participation of radical sectors of the opposition, previously aligned with abstention and with the destabilizing actions promoted by former deputy Juan Guaidó, he stated: “I want to believe a new story of respect for democracy, to the institutions and joint work within the framework of the Governing Council “.

“A new political direction”

These elections, according to some analysts, mark a “new political course“characterized by the beginning of depolarization and a broader offer of candidates belonging to different opposition political organizations, which marks the difference with previous processes.

This election day takes place in the middle of a dialogue process, which is temporarily interrupted, between the Government and various sectors of the opposition that had not known the results of the previous electoral processes and that had called not to participate, after the election of the defunct National Constituent Assembly (ANC), in 2017.

These approaches that were carried out this year in Mexico were focused on the establishment of the electoral schedule and in the necessary guarantees by the electoral referee to carry out voting whose results were recognized by the opposition and where a greater number of international observers participated.

Election figures

For these elections, where 21 million Venezuelans were called to participate, 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators from state councils and 2,471 councilors voted for a total of 3,082 charges.

More than 70,200 candidates applied and it is expected that next weekend the indigenous peoples will elect their representatives to the Legislative and Municipal Councils, through general assemblies.

In this suffrage, 14,262 voting centers were arranged with 30,206 polling stations throughout the country. The technological platform of the Venezuelan electoral system received 16 audits that were broadcast live, through the CNE web channel.

Some 300 international observers attended the election day, including members of the Latin American Center of Electoral Experts (CEELA), the United Nations (UN), the Carter Center and the European Union (EU).

This is the 29th vote that takes place in Venezuela after the triumph in the presidency of the leader of the Bolivarian revolution Hugo Chávez, in 1999.

More information shortly.