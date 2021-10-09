Charlie Lee sums up the 10-year history of Litecoin. Second part: exchanges + betrayal

Litecoin creator Charlie Lee continues to guide us through memory lane. For the first part, he took us through the fair launch of Litecoin. Considering the small number of projects that have managed to do that, it was quite a big achievement. Today, for the second part, we will cover the project’s relationship with cryptocurrency exchanges. Charlie Lee wears his heart on his sleeve for this one and tells a heartfelt story that ends in treason. Can you feel the emotion in the air?

Related reading | Charlie Lee Predicts Litecoin Resurgence As Bitcoin Cash Staggers

This part of the story is about relationships, connections, and the long road to credibility. It’s also about Charlie Lee’s stamina and willpower.

Before getting into the meat and potatoes of the story, however, a slight detail that should not go unnoticed.

Charlie Lee Gives Flowers to Litecoin Logo Creators

There’s not a lot of history in the logos, but it’s great that Lee gives credit where he deserves it. The first and second show evolution:

The second logo was designed by @mjbmetals. I still like that a lot. It looks nice next to that Bitcoin logo. https://t.co/T5hzEldonI pic.twitter.com/Uy5qpl8JUP – Charlie Lee (@SatoshiLite) October 7, 2021

And the last one is a simplification of the second:

And the current logo is designed by Robbie Coleman (@robertfcoleman) and his team. Of course, being decentralized, there are many other logos that people have created and used. Some are quite outrageous. And people can use whatever logo they want and I can’t do anything about it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/M7FgBcGPum – Charlie Lee (@SatoshiLite) October 7, 2021

With that said, let’s go back to the story.

LTC Price Chart for 09/10/2021 on Coinbase | Source: LTC / USD on TradingView.com

Litecoin’s long hard road to listing trading

This contradicts the title, but, in 2011, Litecoin was immediately included in the now-defunct BTC-e. The site was a fairly successful cryptocurrency exchange that fell out of favor when the US Department of Justice accused them of laundering funds from the Mt. Gox hack, but that’s another story. Regarding Litecoin, Charlie Lee tells us that the price “helped a lot as the miners had access to liquidity quite quickly. Litecoin quickly became one of the most popular currencies on BTC-e. ”

From 2011 to 2013, I spent a lot of time supporting the initial growth of Litecoin and pushed for it to be adopted whenever I could. I practically spoke to every exchange to support LTC. I realized that liquidity is very important for a currency. Without liquidity, nothing can be done. – Charlie Lee (@SatoshiLite) October 7, 2021

However, even though Lee “pretty much spoke to every exchange to back LTC,” two years later the second included Litecoin. Bitfinex took a chance on the nascent project, “This was a great deal for Litecoin. It is the first major exchange to back LTC. ”

At the 2013 Bitcoin conference, I remember attending a talk by Bitstamp co-founder and CEO Nejc Kodrič (@nejc_kodric). During the question and answer session after the talk, I asked if Bitstamp would add Litecoin. I think he chuckled and moved on to the next question. – Charlie Lee (@SatoshiLite) October 7, 2021

So Charlie Lee remembers how he tried to get the CEO of Bitstamp to list them and he ignored it. Just to list the coin in 2017. Same thing happened with BitPay. That company ended up supporting Litecoin just this year.

However, Chinese exchanges listed Litecoin from the beginning. “Sometime in late 2012 to early 2013, two of China’s largest exchanges, Okcoin and Huobi, added support for LTC. That was huge. “A question arises, did Charlie Lee have to cast a shadow over those two exchanges so hard? “The trading volume was pretty crazy too, but it’s unclear how much of that was made. ”

In 2013, I thought it was time to get away from Litecoin. I was extremely lucky to find Warren Togami (@wtogami), founder of the Fedora Project, to take over as the lead developer for Litecoin. Warren is amazing and we were very lucky to have him at the helm of development. – Charlie Lee (@SatoshiLite) October 7, 2021

Charlie Lee and Coinbase, a love story

So in 2013 Charlie Lee resigns as the lead developer of Litecoin and leaves the job to Warren Togami. At the same time, he leaves a high-paying job at Google because they weren’t interested in anything related to cryptocurrencies. That’s when Coinbase comes into the picture. Lee contacts them to see if they are interested in listing Litecoin and end up hiring it instead.

I interviewed on Coinbase and on paper, it sounded like a horrible deal. I would have to travel to SF, which was an hour each way, take a 50% pay cut, work twice as long, and miss out on all the Google benefits. But it was a no-brainer for me. – Charlie Lee (@SatoshiLite) October 8, 2021

According to Charlie Lee, “Coinbase was the startup and THE crypto company that is making Bitcoin easy to use. He knew that if Bitcoin was unsuccessful, Litecoin would not go anywhere either. “A cold and hard truth that all Altcoins have to live with to this day. On top of that, Lee wanted to eventually convince Coinbase to support Litecoin. How could I not?

But at least he created a cool banner for it. 😁 https://t.co/7BToh7YNdX After that, there were rumors that @MtGox finally added its second coin, Litecoin. At the time, MtGox had like 97% of the total Bitcoin trading volume. LTC support would be huge for Litecoin’s liquidity. pic.twitter.com/rfBhA7z1Pm – Charlie Lee (@SatoshiLite) October 8, 2021

The Chinese connection paid off and BTC China, led by Charlie Lee’s brother, included the coin. “Although it was great news, why did it take so long ?!” asks Lee hilariously. Also notice that the banner you mention plays on the fact that Charlie and Bobby are brothers.

In 2015, there were rumors that the infamous Mt. Gox exchange was going to include Litecoin. At the time, this was THE place to be. Charlie Lee finally confirms the story: “The rumors were really true. I was talking to the CEO, Mark Karpelès almost daily in mid-2015 ”. However, the Mt. Gox hack was exposed before those plans materialized. And all hell broke loose. “In retrospect, it was a blessing in disguise.”

Then, it turns out, things turned ugly in the Charlie Lee-Coinbase romance.

However, that changed in 2016. It was when Litecoin trading volume exploded on Chinese exchanges and it became clear to me that Coinbase was leaving a lot of money on the table by not supporting altcoins. And it made business sense for Coinbase to add altcoins. – Charlie Lee (@SatoshiLite) October 8, 2021

Brian Armstrong’s tweet he refers to reads: “Ripple, Stellar and Altcoins are a distraction. Bitcoin is too far ahead. We should focus on bitcoins and sidechains. “Wow. What would present-day Brian Armstrong say about that statement?

Regardless, in 2016, Litecoin’s trading volume soared on Chinese exchanges and Charlie Lee saw his opportunity. “This was also when Ethereum was starting to grow. So I prepared a proposal for Brian and Fred Ehrsam to add both LTC and ETH to Coinbase. “The thesis of the proposal was that since people in the United States did not have an easy way to buy, store and exchange these currencies, there was” a lot of unmet demand. And Coinbase could make a lot of money.

There was a lot of unsatisfied demand. People in the US did not have an easy way to store and exchange these coins. And Coinbase would steal a lion’s share of the lawsuit if we add the 2 coins to get started. Both Brian and Fred like the idea, but they crossed out LTC. They just want to do ETH. – Charlie Lee (@SatoshiLite) October 8, 2021

Here it is: treason. The two Coinbase executives broke Charlie Lee’s heart by accepting the proposal, but only for Ethereum. “Even though I followed the plan, it bothered me in some way. Litecoin had a much higher global trade volume at the time and was the # 2 coin in market capitalization. ”A little later, Lee took three months from Coinbase to focus on his project.

Related reading | CHARLIE LEE: A RARE INTERVIEW

In the next episode, the history of Litecoin is intertwined with that of Bitcoin and the controversial implementation of Segwit. We will find that Charlie Lee and his team were instrumental in this. How? Tune in to find out.

Featured Image of Executium on Unsplash – TradingView Charts