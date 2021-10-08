CEO Interview with Octaplex Network CEO “Captain”

“Disclaimer: The Capital has received a payment in exchange for writing this article”

Thank you for joining us in this interview. Tell us more about yourself.

Thanks for inviting me, I’m glad to be here. My name is “Captain”, co-founder and CEO of Octaplex Network. I know it might seem a bit strange to use a pseudonym, but we are performing in a wolf space and for now this is just a personal safety measure. I am KYC, so my details are available if something happens and all of our partners know who I am. Back to topic – I am specialized in data analytics with over 10 years of experience in the crypto space.

You mention that you’ve been in the crypto industry for a while before venturing into Octaplex. What are some of the projects you worked on? Could you highlight some of your achievements?

I was one of the first Bitcoin investors to get unlucky while overstepping security. Things like this happen and I left that chapter behind. I started getting involved in smaller projects primarily as a community mod before deciding to actively work on projects. I acted more as an advisor than really part of it, helping with my experience and bringing structure to the teams. But I also learned the hard way that if you work with people you don’t know, they could stab you in the back and destroy everything you worked for. This fact made me even more cautious about who I work with. In my opinion, the biggest achievement for me was developing the Octaplex concept, because it is one of the most advanced, complex and progressive concepts out there.

How did the Octaplex concept come about? How did you choose the name of the ecosystem?

The concept itself came to life after long experience of being in the crypto markets in multiple ways. The relatively recent emergence of the BSC network brought many projects that tried to create something, but it usually ended briefly as the teams were not original with their ideas, could not fully develop what they had imagined or even had problems. intentions. That’s where the idea for Octaplex started. We wanted to improve on all the shortcomings that we have seen in most other projects, and we also aimed to build on the DeFI concepts that we find valuable, as we strive to improve this entire space by networking and helping each other in the process and Of course, build the whole concept around security.

Tell us more about the team. How did you decide who to hire for this project?

I was in the “lucky” position, that the team already existed. I knew two of the founding members before and joined them after criticizing much of what was presented to me. So I helped create the concept and adapt it to the current state while structuring the workflows and keeping everything professional. Honestly, I wouldn’t have joined if I had any doubts that this team could go all the way. We create a great bond within the team and we enjoy working together and that is a great foundation for any team.

Octaplex Network brings a completely new concept to yield agriculture. What would you say has been the biggest challenge in developing this unique project?

One of the biggest challenges was creating the smart contract itself. Our developer, Zander, didn’t want to fork an existing one, so he started writing it from scratch. This was not an easy task as our contract includes many different mechanics and features, all of which had to be thought well enough first, and then implemented in code and thoroughly tested. We wanted to build something that had never existed before and Zander managed to do it.

Could you name some of the things the project has accomplished so far?

We are always working to make our vision come true. Our tokenomics works in a unique way as we try to build something unique and progressive. That is why we also decided not to fork something existing. Our tokenomics include our reward system, where holders can earn rewards for holding in multiple currencies, random airdrops, a lottery feature, and price stabilization mechanics like a buy-and-burn feature (which is not artificially created by a bot ). So launching a contract like this is a milestone in itself.

In my opinion, other milestones are our dApp, where holders can choose up to 6 different currencies from a variety, including tokens from our partners, speaking of partners,

Many associations in the network, all legitimate projects hand-picked by good people who share our vision, an incredible community of supporters and believers in the project and the achievement of a development goal that will be launched soon, sooner than expected.

And our latest released product: PlexSwap. A secure exchange exchange that allows users to trade from our ecosystem tokens, thus eliminating the possibility of using fake contracts or scam tokens, instead of having listed only legitimate projects for everyone’s safe experience.

What is your vision for Octaplex? Where do you see the ecosystem in the next few years?

In the years to come, we will strive to achieve our goals of being among the best crypto projects in the multi-chain field. Our network must be multi-chain, large and coordinated, helping many projects to achieve their goals and serving as an incubator for quality teams to develop their projects successfully. Our respective communities and those of the network project must have a safe place to communicate, share and find new investment opportunities among the network projects. It will be a decentralized place where each user will feel the same from the beginning and will be rewarded for their activity on the network.

Any final comments before closing the interview?

First, I want to thank you for these professional and well thought out questions, which really gave me the opportunity to “bring our project closer” to a wide range of respected readers. I would also like to invite anyone interested, or who has questions about any aspect of the project, to join us in our Telegram group and feel free to ask anything or just get to know the community and the team better.

Another thing I want to say is that I am really inspired by the teams that we have partnered with, as many of them share the same vision as us, which gives us all an even clearer vision of what we are all trying to achieve. achieve: a better and safer version of decentralized finance for all. I wish each of them the best of luck on their development paths and I look forward to further cooperation. If there is any team reading this and “feeling” our vision too, feel free to contact us and let’s see where it goes!

Thanks for your time. Where can people learn more about Octaplex?

For anyone interested in knowing more about the Octaplex Network; there are many sources online to read. The easiest way to access information about our project is through our website, social media platforms, articles, and our Telegram group. There are also many Youtube videos explaining our project, as well as the Whitepaper that contains a lot of information about the project, and is currently in the process of being reworked into a much larger and more professional V2, putting a greater emphasis on our products and the look. project network. Our Medium articles also do a very good job of explaining some of the aspects of the project in detail, such as our vision, and there are also several articles with summaries of AMA sessions where the team answered different types of questions about Octaplex. For anyone with further questions, we always welcome new members to our Telegram group, as well as answer their questions fully and in detail.

Our links:

Website: https://octaplex.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/OctaplexNetwork Twitter: https://twitter.com/OctaplexNetwork Discord: https://discord.gg/B3tG7XRWEW Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Octaplex/ Middle : https://medium.com/@OctaplexNetwork