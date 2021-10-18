can’t rule out BTC pullback | .

The price of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) crossed the psychological level of $ 60,000 over the weekend. It rose to a multi-month high of $ 62,800, which was the highest since May this year. This price was a few points below its historical maximum.

Buy the rumor, sell the news

Bitcoin’s price rallied sharply as investors awaited a key Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decision set on Monday. The agency has until Monday to deny or accept a ProShares exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the . newsletter today.

After several false starts, analysts expect the SEC to accept the fund this week. Soon after, it will accept ETF proposals from several other companies such as Ark Invest, Invesco, and VanEck. They expect the SEC to give the go-ahead as the president, Gary Gensler, has sounded in favor of these funds.

Analysts expect the funds to generate more inflows into Bitcoin in the coming months. This, in turn, will lead to increased demand, which will drive up the price of BTC. At the same time, the SEC is expected to give the green light to ETFs for other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Ripple.

However, there is a possibility that the price of Bitcoin will register a major pullback this week. This is simply due to a characteristic of the market known as buying the rumor and selling the news. This is a situation where investors buy an asset before a major announcement and then sell it when the news is announced.

The situation has happened several times before. For example, the price of BTC rallied before Coinbase’s direct listing a few months ago. Then it dropped dramatically the day after the company went public. Similarly, Dogecoin rebounded sharply in the run-up to Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) performance. Then it drastically decreased since then.

Bitcoin price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that BTC price had a major bullish breakout recently. This breakout occurred when the currency made a bullish flag pattern. As it rallied, the price moved above the key resistance level at $ 60,000. The price was also supported by the 25 and 50 day moving averages.

So while the overall trend is bullish, there is a possibility that it will have a major pullback this week. If this happens, the next key support level to watch will be $ 55,000.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money