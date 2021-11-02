Can you buy with bitcoin on Cyber ​​Monday in Argentina?

From November 1 to 3, many companies offer significant discounts on internet purchases in Argentina. The campaign is called Cyber ​​Monday, and although the association that organizes it does not recognize cryptocurrencies yet, they make a place in this field through various ways.

Cyber ​​Monday (‘cyber Monday’) would be a Argentine version of the homonymous event held in the United States the last Monday in November. This day arose as a continuation of Black Friday (‘Black Friday’), which is celebrated on the Friday after Thanksgiving, at the end of November. It basically consists of three days (usually a little longer) of major deals in e-commerce.

This move is organized by the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CACE) since 2012 and includes almost all the large companies present in the country in various areas: household appliances, telephony, clothing, household items, among others. Of course, the e-commerce giant Mercado Libre is also more than present.

Cyber ​​Monday: what about cryptocurrencies?

As it can be observed (or, rather, as it cannot be observed) on its official site, the campaign does not yet officially recognize cryptocurrencies, neither as a form of payment nor as an industry in itself. In other words, everything that has to do with this item is not directly included among the offers.

However, this does not mean that you cannot buy with cryptocurrencies during these days without accessing any type of discount. Next, we will list some alternatives so that bitcoiners are not left out of this movement:

Crypto notices and a special week

The trading platform Cryptoavisos has launched its “Week of DEX Tales”, paraphrasing the acronym DEX, used to refer to decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

Cryptoavisos rolled back Cyber ​​Monday and extended it to the entire week. Source: Cryptoavisos.

During this first week of November, many site advertisers bid on their published articles. As . has reported, all kinds of articles can be found on this site, ranging from computer accessories to cars and houses. Of course, payments are made only in cryptocurrencies.

Bitrefill allows you to buy at a discount on Cyber ​​Monday

Through Bitrefill, it is possible to access the special offers of various chains of household appliances, clothing and telephony by paying with cryptocurrencies.

Despite the fact that these businesses do not accept payments with cryptocurrencies, the Bitrefill platform recently communicated an association that opens these doors indirectly. How? Buying gift cards or gift cards through your site, in which you can exchange bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies for pesos and then use them in the attached stores, which are more than 130.

Buenbit doubles refunds

The Argentine exchange Buenbit offers its users a MasterCard prepaid debit card with which it can be paid at any business in the world that works with this multinational, with the addition of receiving a refund in cryptocurrencies in the application. Through its application, bitcoin and seven other cryptocurrencies can be sold in exchange for pesos to load balance on the card.

As announced by the company through its Twitter account, in the first three days of November all purchases will have a cashback of 4%, that is, twice the usual 2%.

Mercado Libre presents some “crypto-discounts”

As explained, cyber Monday does not contemplate the possibility of paying for what one buys with cryptocurrencies. However, it can be taken advantage of in the leading e-commerce platform in the country and the region.

In Mercado Libre there are several articles from the world of cryptocurrencies on offer for Cyber ​​Monday. Source: Free Market.

For example, on the site there are certain objects that can be obtained with up to 10% discount. Among them, highlights a Ledger hardware wallet and a backing plate to store the seed phrase with discounted prices.

Likewise, there are other items that cryptocurrency lovers will appreciate, such as cups, pillows and lamps, as well as many other decorative objects. It may be a good time to redecorate the living room with bitcoin as the protagonist and at a special price.