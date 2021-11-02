Cafecito.app allows payments with bitcoin and Patreon will enable NFT

Key facts:

Patreon’s chief product officer acknowledged that there is great innovation around cryptocurrencies.

The creator Cafecito.app tweeted that they already have BTC payments via the Lightning Network.

Patreon and Cafecito.app, two micro-patronage platforms for content creators, announced plans to add cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, to expand monetization options for their users. According to the information released over the weekend, both platforms will follow different strategies to enter the sector.

Argentine creators will receive their “coffee” via Lightning Network

Cafecito.app incorporates Bitcoin into its platform more directly. Damián Catanzaro, founder of the project, announced via Twitter that the bitcoin micropayments using the Lightning Network.

“13 years after the release of the Bitcoin white paper, I am only now starting to work with this technology, it is never too late to start reading and learning,” says Catanzaro’s tweet. Shortly after, the Lightning network is already available in Cafecito.app

The platform is being supported by the OpenNode payment processor, the same one that is being used by McDonald’s and Pizza Hut in El Salvador. Unlike the other option that Cafecito.app has, Mercado Pago, with Lightning users can receive donations from anywhere in the world and not only from Argentina.

Users will only be able to make withdrawals only within the Lightning Network, although, later they could enable the exchange of BTC to national currency. “The changes from ARS to BTC are being made in official exchange ($ 100), we are working to make it to the parallel dollar ($ 200) which is the correct amount to make the conversion,” read on the Twitter of Cafecito.app.

Cafecito is a startup that only emerged in May 2020, inspired by the “buy my coffee” platform. Like its creator, Catanzaro set out to “Argentinize” the concept, so that content creators in Argentina could receive tips or micropayments in dollars. Some reports indicate that the platform already has more than 50 thousand users.

NFT can be offered on Patreon

According to Patreon Product Manager Julian Gutman, the project is targeting integrate creator tokens (a kind of fan token) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) into their platform. “Clearly, a huge innovation is taking place in the crypto space and NFT,” said Gutman in the framework of the Creator Economy Summit event, last Thursday, October 28.

Patreon had already pitched the idea to its users last month. In a post on its official blog, the project expressed that they were evaluating the option of allowing creators interested in offering these “social tokens” to their patrons to do so. The post indicates that they would develop a policy in that direction with the support and comments of the creators.

In his speech last Thursday, Gutman made it clear that they do not plan to consent to some type of initial coin offering (ICO), a very popular crowfunding mechanism between 2017 and 2018. “It is not specifically allowed under the current Patreon guidelines,” he said. . Nevertheless, creators could offer benefits or prizes based on some digital element such as social tokens or NFTs.

Patreon, which emerged in 2013, already has around 200,000 content creators and more than 6 million active users. In 2018 he was criticized for censoring and expelling creators from his platform, as we reported on ..