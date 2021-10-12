Buy the sauce or be cause for concern?

Last month, China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), released a memorandum that criminalizes virtually all cryptocurrency activity. When the note began circulating online, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell more than 6.5%. Soon after, however, industry experts suggested that the news might have been the best buy-by-dip opportunity.

China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies began years ago, to the point where Bitcoin suffered its biggest mining difficulty drop of nearly 28% in July this year as miners began migrating out of China after the government tightened its control over bitcoin mining and trading. The crackdown caused the computing power that secured the Bitcoin network, its hash rate, to drop by almost 50%. The recent PBoC memo meant that all remaining mining operations and exchanges had to be shut down.

Fast forward to October, and Bitcoin mining operations appear to be on the mend. According to on-chain analytics provider Glassnode, BTC’s hash rate has largely recovered from the drop caused by China’s crackdown.

The company’s “Week On-chain” report clarified that both BTC’s hash rate and mining difficulty, which measures competition among miners securing the network, were on a “steady path to recovery.” The data shows that Bitcoin’s hash rate is now close to its pre-exodus levels, while maintaining an upward trajectory.

Sacha Ghebali, director of business and strategy at cryptocurrency data provider TheTie, spoke to Cointelegraph about the rapid recovery:

“Many miners have been buying the hash rate of Chinese miners after the ban, which, together with the increase in US institutional mining activity, may explain the recovery of the hash rate.”

Ghebali added that “the rapid recovery of the crypto market has been driven primarily by the prospects that a futures ETF will finally hit the market”, which would generate “intense buying pressure.”

The price of Bitcoin is believed to have risen earlier this month in response to growing speculation that such an ETF would be approved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Bloomberg senior analyst Eric Balchunas has said he is 75% certain that approval is imminent. China’s crackdown apparently weighed less on the market than the prospect of a Bitcoin ETF in the US.

Bitcoin whales buy the dip

Blockchain data shows that big players took advantage of the Bitcoin price drop from the PBoC note to buy the drop and add more BTC to their reserves. Ki Young Ju, CEO of crypto analytics firm CryptoQuant, noted on Twitter that someone bought “up to $ 1.6 billion worth of BTC via market orders” in just five minutes on a centralized exchange.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Pete Humiston, a manager at Kraken Intelligence, a division of the popular exchange that analyzes on-chain data, dismissed China’s ban, saying:

“Last month was the fourteenth time in the past decade that Chinese authorities cracked down on the crypto industry. Markets may now have fully priced in China’s crackdown, with each subsequent announcement having less of an impact on spot prices. “

Humiston stated that long-term headlines joined whales in seizing the news, adding that the share of Bitcoin held by whales, defined as wallets with more than 100 BTC, reached a new all-time high of 11.88 million BTC. in mid-September. .

The analyst noted that those wallets account for more than half of the total BTC supply, adding that the constant buildup put pressure on the tradable supply of BTC, “making the asset subject to a jump in volatility amid rising demand”. According to Humiston, this helps explain the increase above $ 50,000.

He added that Kraken Intelligence has found that while markets initially liquidate in response to negative headlines from China, historically, BTC “rallied more than 50% in the following 90 days.”

Whales and long-term holders may not have been the only ones to accumulate BTC after the ban, as data from Glassnode shows that the number of BTC addresses holding more than one coin peaked in four months. this week.

#Bitcoin $ BTC Number of addresses with more than 1 coins hit a 4-month high of 813,311 The previous 4-month high of 813,293 was observed on October 7, 2021 See metric: https://t.co/s7tx1xxyz3 pic.twitter.com/0JvEo9N6mr – glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) October 11, 2021

Marie Tatibouet, director of marketing for crypto exchange Gate.io, told Cointelegraph that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statement that the Fed has no intention of banning Bitcoin could also have led to hoarding.

Unique Bitcoin addresses

While the recovery in Bitcoin’s price can be explained by other factors, such as the US response to China’s cryptocurrency ban, the number of unique Bitcoin addresses being used on the blockchain has also increased.

It is impossible to know precisely how many people use Bitcoin, as any entity can create hundreds, if not thousands, of addresses. Unique address numbers are often used to measure user levels on the blockchain because most users stick to one or two active addresses.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder of the wallet and cryptocurrency exchange Zumo, suggested that the use of unique addresses may increase as market participants are now more certain of what lies ahead:

“Markets like certainty. China banning cryptocurrencies has been a recurring headline for so many years that making a clear break provides much-needed clarity and is easily absorbed in the long run, just as we saw with the forced relocation of mining infrastructure out of China earlier in the year. “

The businessman added that it is no coincidence that China is pushing its own central bank digital currency, suggesting that the move was not “a fundamental statement about cryptocurrencies or the blockchain,” but rather came to reinforce adoption of your own digital currency.

Jack McDonald, CEO of crypto asset custodian Standard Custody and Trust, said that China’s ban is “a good thing for trust in cryptocurrencies,” but suggested that market activity has been increasing as cryptocurrency markets historically they have had an upward trend during the last quarter of the year.

However, McDonald offered another explanation for the growing number of unique addresses:

“It’s moves like these that inspired Satoshi to create Bitcoin in the first place as an alternative to government-issued and controlled fiat currencies. China has always had strict capital controls on its citizens, so it makes sense for them to ban cryptocurrencies, which has been a common way for their citizens to escape capital controls. “

Whether cryptocurrency market participants have earned the trust of China’s outright ban, have simply ignored it and are expecting an upward momentum in the fourth quarter, or have embraced cryptocurrencies to escape capital controls, a One thing is for sure: the market has been recovering in recent months.