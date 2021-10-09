Buy AntiMatter After Numerous Recent Launches? Invezz

AntiMatter MATTER / USD is an innovative on-chain and cross-chain DeFi perpetual options protocol based on a polarized token mechanism.

It was launched in the first quarter of 2021 with its own MATTER token, which is a tool used to facilitate management and increase the usefulness of the protocol.

Antimatter creates decentralized bullish and bearish tokens, which are leveraged embedded and do not expire.

Launching the mainnet as a catalyst for growth

AntiMatter launched its mainnet on multiple blockchains on October 8, including ETH, Arbitrum (ETH L2), AVAX, BSC with Terra (LUNA), and NEAR (via Aurora) coming soon.

AntiMatter is the first non-Oracle DeFi derivatives trading platform where users can generate their own self-priced derivative products.

This includes a custom option contract. This is accomplished without relying on Oracle services, and this automatic self-pricing derivatives protocol has the potential to bring a real dimension to derivatives markets in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Should I Invest in AntiMatter (MATTER)?

On October 8, AntiMatter (MATTER) was worth $ 1,172.

To get a better perspective on what kind of point of value this is for the token and how far the token’s value can go up, we’ll go over its all-time highest value, as well as its performance in September.

This way, we can predict how much it can scale after this mainnet launch.

MATTER had its all-time high on April 8, when the token reached a value of $ 6.05. When we compare it with the value it had on October 8; We can see that MATERIA was worth $ 4,878 higher at its all-time high, which is 416% higher.

As for its performance in September, its lowest point was on September 5, when the token was worth just $ 0.370.

However, on September 28, MATTER went up to $ 1,264. This gives us an indication that, over the month, the MATTER token was up $ 0.894 in value or by 241%.

From September 28 to October 8, the token’s value fell 7% or $ 0.092.

That said, with the launch of the mainnet, the MATTER token has the potential to climb to $ 1,582 by the end of October, making it a worthwhile investment opportunity.

