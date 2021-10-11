BTC price breaks above $ 57.4K in further surge towards February resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) kept the markets guessing at the Wall Street opening on October 11 after seeing the rejection as it reached its highest level since May.

BTC / USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

BTC price teases $ 58,000 February high

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC / USD was tracking $ 57,000 after hitting $ 57,450 on Bitstamp, its best since May 10.

By doing so, Bitcoin completely nullified the impact of China’s mining debacle and the subsequent redistribution of the hash rate around the world.

If you are reading this, you survived the #BTC crash in May 2021 $ BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin – Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) October 11, 2021

Amid a celebratory mood among analysts, the predictions generally centered on a race to a six-figure peak that starts sooner rather than later.

“All data science models suggest that BTC will peak much higher than $ 100,000 in this cycle,” added trader and analyst Rekt Capital on the day.

Even at current prices, BTC / USD has only been 38 days higher in its life, Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano noted.

Bitcoin supply crisis becomes mainstream

That could be assisted by a unique macroenvironment that further adds to Bitcoin’s appeal as a finite supply investment, Bloomberg said.

In the latest of his frequent bullish Bitcoin tweets, Mike McGlone, senior commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, highlighted the impending turmoil over U.S. fiscal policy.

“In relation to rising US debt and tensions over a potential default, Bitcoin may be entering a unique phase for a price surge in the fourth quarter as markets gain confidence in coding that defines the supply of cryptocurrencies, “he tweeted.

“Debt Ceiling Drama May Work Against Managers Avoiding Bitcoin Allocations”

Bitcoin Offer vs. US Debt-to-GDP Graph Source: Mike McGlone / Twitter

However, concerns did not worry the dollar at the beginning of the week, as the US dollar currency index (DXY) rose once again above the support of 94.