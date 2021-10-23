BSC proposes additional measures to increase the value of BNB | .

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) developers have proposed measures to maintain the deflationary model of Binance Coin (BNB / USD) and increase its intrinsic value. The company revealed this news via a blog post earlier today, noting that developers are considering introducing a new Binance Evolution Protocol, BEP-95.

According to the blog post, this BEP introduces a combustion mechanism into the BSC economic model, making the BNB tokenomics more dynamic. The concept behind this BEP is to speed up the BNB burning process and make BSC more decentralized by burning a portion of the gas tariffs. By burning a fraction of the gas tariffs, the supply of BNB will decrease, increasing its price as demand increases.

BEP-95 is reportedly dependent on the activity of the BSC network. As such, the BNB supply will continue to decline even after Binance.com’s scheduled burnouts reach the target supply of 100 million BNB in ​​circulation.

Explaining how BEP-95 would work, the developers noted that each block would consume a fixed proportion of the gas fee charged by the validators in each block. BNB holders will be able to adjust the burn rate through governance. The gas fees collected in each block would be divided between two system smart contracts. These are the System Reward Agreement and the ValidatorSet Agreement.

The developers further revealed that implementing this BEP could minimize the amount of BNB that validators and delegates receive when betting. However, the value of your rewards dominated by fiat money could increase, as decreasing the amount of BNB would increase the value of the coin.

BNB ready to keep rallying

This news comes after Binance.com completed its 17th quarter of burning on October 18 after destroying 1,335,888 BNB worth 640 million dollars (464.67 million pounds). Combined with Bitcoin’s (BTC / USD) ripple effect on the cryptocurrency market, this burn helped BNB break above $ 500 (£ 363.62) on Wednesday.

This bullish momentum sent BNB up to $ 505.27 (£ 367.46), setting a new 30-day high. However, the currency was unable to sustain the rally and growth reversed. At the time of writing, BNB is changing hands at $ 480.33 (£ 349.52) after gaining 1.38% in the last 24 hours. However, the coin has totaled more than $ 60 (£ 43.65) since the beginning of the month.

According to TradingView, BNB technical indicators are bullish, with oscillators and moving averages on the 1-day chart pointing to a strong buying force. Although BNB volume has plummeted 19.91% in the last 24 hours, the renewed buying force could generate more profit.

