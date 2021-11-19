Bolsonaro asks to change the term “military coup” to “revolution” in the university entrance exam

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 21:16 GMT

The president was proud this week that the exam had “the face of the government”, while 37 officials resigned after denouncing intimidation.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, asked the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, that the coup d’état of 1964 be approached as a “revolution” in the National Examination of Secondary Education (Enem). The test, which begins this weekend, is embroiled in heated controversy over alleged government interference.

According to Folha de Sao Paulo, which cites members of the Executive, the events took place in the first semester of this year and the minister even transferred the president’s wishes to the team of the Ministry of Education and the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (Inep), body in charge of the examination.

Bolsonaro has always publicly stated be an admirer of the military dictatorship and he has praised torturers like Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, whom he called a “national hero.” His offensive against Enem, carried out by high school graduates to enter the university, is also well known.

“Absurd questions from the past”

This week, he was proud that the test had “the face of the Government” and asked “not to worry” about “those absurd questions of the past, which fell into a drafting issue that had nothing to do with anything.” The Minister of Education had to testify before the Education Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, where he denied the interference of the Executive.

And it is that Bolsonaro’s statements generated special discomfort because they occurred days after the resignation of 37 officials, who denounced “psychological” and “ideological” pressures so as not to choose controversial questions that could make the government uncomfortable.

“Some issues were put aside because they displeased the president, in a logic that we do not know, in criteria that we do not know. These criteria were never mentioned. It is all covered up,” commented one of the officials on a TV Globo program.

Already in 2018, the far-right critic criticized the test for a question related to homosexuals and transvestites. And a year later, a commission was created that censored questions from the Enem related to the military dictatorship.

In 2020, Bolsonaro also considered “ridiculous” a question about the difference in salaries between Brazilian soccer players Neymar and Marta Vieira da Silva. “There are still ridiculous questions. Compare women playing soccer and men. Why does Marta earn less than Neymar? No need to compare it“, he asserted.