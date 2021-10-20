Blockchain company Chainalysis is adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet

Chainalysis has announced that it plans to add bitcoin to its balance sheet. The news came as a surprise to cryptocurrency investors, as a company so deeply rooted in the blockchain technology ecosystem is generally expected to own some cryptocurrencies. According to the blog post on its website, the company had not previously owned any cryptocurrency and this will be the first time that Chainalysis has purchased BTC.

Bitcoin has been bought as an investment strategy by companies entering and leaving the blockchain space. The digital asset presents an alternative means of investment for people who want to have full control of their assets. With its recent purchase, Chainalysis joins the ranks of companies that hold BTC for the long term, according to statements in the post.

Chainalysis takes the leap with Bitcoin

Chainalysis revealed in the post that it was buying bitcoin to include it on its balance sheet. The company, which is valued at $ 4.2 billion, will put the purchased BTC into its corporate investment portfolio and intends to hold it for the long term.

The company provides valuable software analysis software that helps exchanges comply with regulations. Its software is also used to assess risk and identify illegal activities taking place on the blockchain, helping law enforcement agencies track down perpetrators.

Chainalysis Co-Founder and CEO Michael Gronager said: “Chainalysis is focused on its commitment to building trust in cryptocurrency as a digital asset and we are delighted to add bitcoin to our corporate investment portfolio.” Speaking that this is the company’s first cryptocurrency purchase, Gronager added: “This is Chainalysis’ first cryptocurrency acquisition, and we will continue to seek other digital assets as potential future investments.”

Partnership with NYDIG

To buy and safeguard bitcoins, Chainalysis had expanded its partnership with bitcoin technology and financial services company NYDIG. The two firms have been working together since they announced that Chainalysis would be NYDIG’s compliance technology partner in 2018. The BTC was purchased through the financial services firm and NYDIG will guard the digital assets on behalf of Chainalysis.

“Our expanding partnership with Chainalysis is a win-win relationship. Chainalysis has long built trust in the digital asset ecosystem, and this investment shows its belief that bitcoin is a solid investment for the future. We are happy that they have trusted our platform to safeguard their assets. “- Nate Conrad, Director of Asset Management, NYDIG

The acquisition highlights Chainalysis’ long-standing faith in BTC as a long-term investment strategy. Bitcoin has been a profitable investment venture for companies that have invested in the digital asset in the past and Chainalysis may benefit from the growth of the asset in the future.

