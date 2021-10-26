Bitcoin’s Lightning Network capacity has grown, but falls short of demand

Key facts:

Lightning Network adoption will be relatively low well into 2022.

The public capacity of the network is equivalent to USD 200 million, at the current price of BTC.

The public capacity of the Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN) has grown steadily this year and, right now, is more than 3,100 bitcoins (BTC). Despite this growth, the number of active users on the Lightning Network has increased significantly, surpassing the number of bitcoins deposited on its channels.

This is indicated by the market analysis firm Arcane Research, in a post on its blog, based on the report The State of Lightning revealed this month.

Although they highlight that the network channels are equivalent to about USD 200 million, with the current price of bitcoin (USD 62,738.71); clarify that does not offer explicit data of the use of LN in public nodes, since in there are private ones that can have a greater capacity.

Beyond this, they delved into and explained that the growth of users and the use of the network have moved together until September of this year, a month when the number of people with access to LN amounted to almost 10 million.

And just when that happened, the volume of payments on LN doubled, as mentioned in the report, thanks to the events in El Salvador, which has circulated bitcoin as legal tender since September 7.

Thus, they synthesize that the growth in the amount of bitcoins circulating on the network is “significantly lower”, compared to the user growth and use of the Lightning Network.

In total, from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, usage on the Lightning Network grew 12 times the growth of public capacity. Arcane Research, cryptocurrency market analysis firm.

The firm recalls that in the report they made estimates of the use of the LN through mo providersdigital nederos created on the net. For them it is a “good measure for mainstream adoption”.

Monthly growth in Lightning Network users, payment volume and public capacity / Source: Arcane Research.

They make the exception that the comparison of the payout volume With the capacity of the network, it also indicates that the first is not limited “in any way” by the second, that is, because the number of users increases, it does not mean that in the future it could increase the liquidity of the network.

‘Relatively low’ LN adoption until 2022

Arcane Research also talked about the adoption of the Lightning network in payment methods. They admit that the widespread use of new technologies “usually takes time,” but that with incentives, adoption is “increasing rapidly.”

In that sense, and according to the study, “adoption will be relatively low until well into 2022 before rebounding dramatically.”

And returning to the capacity of the network, they specify that, in the future, “it will probably increase in conjunction with adoption”, but the volume of payments, for its part, could increase “many times more” without affecting capacity limitations.

A challenge for LN and Bitcoin?

Lack of capacity growth can present a challenge for the Lightning Network, as if it could not contain mass adoption, it would result in congestion, jettisoning his promise to streamline bitcoin operations.

The tricky thing is that, if demand continues to grow, without increasing capacity in the same terms; it is possible that, at some point, there will be liquidity problems.

To avoid this, LN would have to increase the liquidity of its channels, in order to keep up with demand and not become congested as is the case with the main Bitcoin network.

No data for October, so far

In the publication he clarifies that, for now, there is no clear data that provides an accurate vision of how the use of LN is developing in October, although they hope to have them to make estimates by the end of the month and present the results at the conference “Adopting Bitcoin in El Salvador.”

For the firm, Bitcoin and LN can give access to a monetary system that works for billions of unbanked people, as well as millions of people who they already have those services.

What we have seen so far in El Salvador is just the beginning. Other countries are likely to copy El Salvador’s approach in the future. In terms of Lightning Network activity, the implications can be huge. Arcane Research, cryptocurrency market analysis firm.

Growth of the public capacity of the Bitcoin Lightning Network / Source: Arcane Research.