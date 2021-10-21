Bitcoin surpasses $ 63,935.12, close to breaking April ATH, altcoins rally on low-level purchases

On Wednesday, October 20, the prices of several major crypto assets have seen huge gains, notably Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT), among others, according to CoinMarketCap.

The general cryptocurrency market is also approaching an all-time high, topping $ 2.5 trillion on Monday and continuing to climb on Tuesday. The impressive trends continue to be witnessed even today.

Bitcoin’s price hit $ 64,476 on Tuesday night after trading around and above $ 62,000 in recent days.

At the time of writing this article, at 10am ET on Wednesday, Bitcoin is trading its price at $ 63,935.12. So far, it has risen more than 121% in 2021 (so far this year) and close to its record high of close to $ 64,802 reached in April this year, a high followed by a decisive drop to less than $ 30,000. which was considered as of July 20.

The latest increase coincides with the approval of the highly anticipated first exchange listing of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on US Bitcoin futures on the New York Stock Exchange this week.

The latest surge follows weeks of Bitcoin trading above $ 40,000 since its last surge above $ 50,000 in early September.

Among the top 10 currencies, Bitcoin is the top earner, as highlighted above. Ether, a token pegged to the Ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency, is up more than 2% to $ 3,857. The Binance coin is trading 1.22% at $ 485.15. Cardano is down 1.41% at $ 2.10. XRP is up 0.19% trading at $ 1.10. Solana is down 1.01% to $ 156.23. Polkadot is up 1.06%, trading at 41.61. Dogecoin is down 1.35% to $ 0.2448, and Uniswap’s price is also down 1.04% to $ 25.69.

Meanwhile, several prominent analysts commented on the latest price increase, providing important information investors should be aware of.

Some analysts declared that the latest rally is the beginning of a big bull run that will see Bitcoin and other crypto assets break their previous records in the final months of 2021.

Other experts also mentioned that prices are likely to fall as they continue to rise, indicating that price swings will continue to occur as they are something that long-term investors will have to keep grappling with.

Investors should expect volatility to continue. And that is the reason why experts advise investors to keep their cryptocurrency investments at less than 5% of their total portfolio.

Image Source: Shutterstock