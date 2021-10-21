Bitcoin soars, surpasses $ 67,000, Ethereum, Altcoins Rally

Source: Adobe / elen31

The price of the number one cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC), just surpassed its all-time high of around $ 64,800, topping $ 67,000.

The upward movement occurred explosively over the course of just 5 minutes, starting at 13:40 UTC, before a slight change occurred, followed by even more upside later.

At 15:02 UTC, BTC is trading $ 67,106 and is up 7% in one day and 18% in one week, according to Coingecko data.

Following the move in bitcoin, ethereum (ETH) was also higher. At the same time, it is trading at $ 4,089 and is up 7% in one day and also 18% in one week. Other than that, the period from May 10-15 this year is the only time in ETH’s history that it has traded above the $ 4,000 mark. Other major altcoins are up 2-10% in one day.

As usual, the liquidations also followed, with data from Bybt which show that nearly $ 77 million worth of bitcoin short positions were liquidated on major exchanges in the last hour.

As reported, the new all-time high in US dollars today follows the highs in several other previous fiat currencies, including the euro and the Japanese yen.

As the underlying market for bitcoin spot, the recently launched bitcoin futures-backed ETF, BITO, also soared higher today, reaching a price per share of $ 43.60 at 14:36 ​​UTC. That compares with a price of $ 40.99 for the first trade registered yesterday, when the ETF was launched.

The same also happened with the futures contracts that back the fund, which are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). However, it is worth noting that the futures did not trade at a very large premium over spot, as some have predicted, but instead stayed within $ 400-500 of Coinbase’s spot price.

Meanwhile, a presentation before the Securities and Exchange Commission of The US (SEC) today revealed that the ETF issuer VanEck received approval to launch its own bitcoin futures-backed ETF, following the successful launch of the ProShares fund on Tuesday.

According to the filing, the ETF is approved to trade as of October 23, which is Saturday. Therefore, the first trading day for the VanEck bitcoin ETF is likely to be Monday, October 25.

The VanEck bitcoin ETF will trade under the symbol XBTF and will be will be listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange , according to the fund’s prospectus.

Commenting on the approval of ETFs, Kay Khemani, Managing Director of the cryptocurrency trading platform Specter.ai , said in an emailed comment to Cryptonews.com that the “bitcoin story has had an expected pattern this year.”

“The favorable regulation for bitcoin that would see it woven into the existing financial fabric has been one of the biggest bullish catalysts for the bull run,” Khemani said, adding that ETF approvals “will allow for greater institutional adoption of the asset throughout. of time. and therefore lead to increased demand. “

Similarly, Jesse Proudman, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto Advisory Makara , told Bloomberg that crypto as an asset class is here to stay.

“It is a moment of validation. It is no longer a question of whether this asset class still exists; I think it’s a really significant brand in the history of the broader class of digital assets, ”Proudman said.

BTC price chart:

Source: coingecko.com

____

Reactions:

_____

Learn more:

– ‘Extreme volatility’ expected as Bitcoin investors learn to value it

– Bitcoin price will face another test as central bank interest rates rise

– Bitcoin can exceed USD 66,000 in 2021 and USD 400,000 in 2030 – ‘Expert Panel’

___

(Updated at 15:11 UTC: updates throughout the entire text).