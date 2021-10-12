Bitcoin Shocktober continues to outperform Altcoins en masse

In the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin reigns supreme with no other cryptocurrency close to matching its performance on the daily (-1%) and weekly (16.6%) charts. While the price of BTC is trading at $ 57,415, close to its previous highs before the May crash, the altcoin market is lagging.

BTC with minor losses on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

The second cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH), registers a 3.9% loss on the daily chart and only a 2% profit on the weekly chart. Meanwhile, ADA (-4.7%), XRP (-5.7%), SOL (-5.4%), DOT (-6%) are in the red along with other major currencies.

In higher time frames, Bitcoin widened the margin of return with the rest of the crypto market, according to a recent report from Arcane Research. With an increase of 41% during that period, the research firm claims that “the season of Bitcoin has begun.”

Known to veteran traders and traders as a period in the cycle where Bitcoin outperforms all other assets, it is believed to precede a bullish run in altcoins.

As seen below, BTC has more returns than Arcane’s large-cap index, only up to 21% on the 30-day chart. This could lead to further appreciation of Bitcoin as traders fuel a “loop,” as the research firm called it, “where BTC or some altcoins outperform:

(…) The cryptocurrency market periodically switches between over-yielding altcoins (altcoin season) and over-yielding bitcoin (bitcoin season). Historically, when retail traders have watched bitcoin start to outgrow their altcoin holdings, they have been quick to ditch their altcoins for bitcoins (…).

Source: Arcane Research

Bitcoin regains crown as it prepares for more gains

Additional data provided by research and consulting firm Delphi Digital indicates that only 4 cryptocurrencies out of the top 100 listed by CoinGecko have been able to outperform Bitcoin on the daily chart. In the last 2 weeks, only 12 have achieved something similar.

Furthermore, the research firm records a pattern in the open interest (OI) of Bitcoin and Ethereum for its futures. The first and second cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have “mirrored each other” since the third quarter of 2021, until very recently.

As seen below, October brought a shift in that dynamic with ETH (OI) diverging from BTC. However, Delphi Digital noted that the latter is still far from the May highs and therefore not in a FOMO state. The research firm added:

Since May 2021, crypto margin futures have been on a multi-month downtrend as cash margin futures earn a significant chunk of OI futures. One of the main implications of this is the reduction of directional convexity.

Source: Delphi Digital via Twitter

As NewsBTC reported yesterday, there has been an increase in on-chain BTC activity suggesting an increase in institutional participation.

The possible approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the US Securities and Exchange Commission could work as a bullish catalyst to finally provide the bulls with enough momentum to hit new highs.

Rather, it could also become a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event that could mark the peak of the current cycle. This could be beneficial for the altcoin market in the medium term.