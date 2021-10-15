Bitcoin returns to $ 60K, what is holding back the new ATHs?

At the time of writing, Bitcoin has made its way through the $ 60,000 resistance and appears poised to hit new highs. The first cryptocurrency by market capitalization registers a gain of 11.6% and 4.2% on the weekly and daily charts, respectively.

BTC rejected from the $ 60k zone on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Pseudonym analyst Pentoshi expects Bitcoin to enter uncharted territory in the near future. As he pointed out, the price of BTC was able to break out of its high macro low by forming a new trend.

As seen below, Bitcoin has created significant support at the $ 50,000 levels with two potential targets for Q4 2021. The first located at $ 70,000 and the second at $ 85,000.

$ BTC keynote

Now you have taken the MACRO LH from when you finished off and started is LL + LH. While forming a new HH + HL trend It’s only a matter of time before ath’s with this structure pic.twitter.com/sNK0VI51rH – Pentoshi won’t bother you. hates Dm’s. DMs are scams (@ Pentosh1) October 15, 2021

Bitcoin gets stronger as bulls take over

Data provided by analyst William Clemente in a Blockware Intelligence report paints an optimistic picture for Bitcoin. Less than 1% of the BTC supply has moved above current levels.

Therefore, the report states that there is “very little resistance or overhead supply to the upside.” Bitcoin’s Entity-Adjusted Spent Production Profit Rate (SPOR), a metric used to measure realized gains and losses for holders, ranks well above 1.

As seen below, the last time this metric was above 1 or more was during April 2021 when Bitcoin was trading at its all-time high of $ 64,500.

Source: Glassnode via Blockware Intelligence

There is significant movement in the derivatives sector with the possible approval of a BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US As NewsBTC reported, this possibility is one of the reasons the market has turned bullish. .

The report hopes that the approval of the BTC ETF will create new opportunities for institutional investors to enter the crypto market, suggesting the inflow of fresh capital to take a “non-directional position in the Bitcoin market.”

Thus, institutions will be able to benefit from the arbitrage created between the spot market and the futures market. Furthermore, the annualized moving base of futures indicates further upward pressure, as the report states:

This means less downward convexity and shorts are more likely to be squeezed as they no longer have inadvertent coverage through their warranty. I suspect this will reverse once it breaks the all-time highs, but we will keep an eye on it.

Source: Glassnode via Blockware Intelligence

Bitcoin whales drive the trend

On-chain activity has followed the bullish momentum in Bitcoin with an increase in large transactions and trading volume over the past 30 days. A quick look at the mempool.space explorer shows an increase in transaction fees over the last 24 hours.

However, as the analyst said, whales are dominating the market as suggested by the lack of increase in Google searches related to cryptocurrencies and metrics on the chain, according to the report:

(…) In fact, we have seen that the 100-1K cohort made up their sales by more than 1,000 BTC in that time frame. In general, the bottom line is that the big buyers have been active in the market.