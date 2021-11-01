bitcoin price in consolidation after all-time high

Key facts:

Long-term holders continue to accumulate, but short-term holders do not.

An increase in demand would prevent a drop below $ 60,000.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate in the last seven days, fluctuating around $ 61,000. Last Wednesday the 27th, the price of bitcoin fell below USD 60,000 for the first time since October 15, as reported by ., although a day later it exceeded that mark again.

After the historical maximum of close to USD 67,000 occurred, on November 20, the level of demand for bitcoin has been insufficient to sustain these high price levels, maintains an analysis of Willy Woo, published this Friday, October 29 in this medium. Between Monday October 25 and Sunday 31, the price of bitcoin has shown lateral movements and has varied between USD 58,206 and USD 63,729. At the time of this writing, the price of BTC is $ 62,145, just 0.5% higher than at the beginning of the week.

With high variability on the week, BTC closes this week above $ 60,000. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Although the supply shock is at maximum levels, a product of the accumulation of bitcoin by long-term holders, in the case of short-term holders, there has been a more tendency to sell. The accumulation pattern that had manifested itself in all holder segments is now weaker among short-term investors.

Woo’s analysis highlights that there are indicators of strong resistance at $ 55,000 and that increased demand would be required to avoid corrections that would take the price back below $ 60,000. In the long run, Woo reiterates, the outlook remains bullish, even well into 2022.

The US bitcoin ETFs and their Canadian rivals

Once the first bitcoin ETF launched in the United States, on October 19, broke records in volume traded in the first days of trading, trading activity fell to about a third of its initial value. Of 24 million shares of the ProShares ETF, traded on Tuesday 19, and 29 million that changed hands the following day, the daily volume appears to stabilize at just over 6 million shares traded. This equates to a volume of about USD 240 million per day.

Canadian bitcoin funds lead in assets managed in North America. Source: Kaiko.

Regarding assets under management, while the ProShares and Valkyrie bitcoin ETFs (launched on October 22) total more traded volume than their Canadian counterpart in the initial trading days, the latter outperform the US in assets under management. Of the total USD 4.577 million assets under management of North American bitcoin ETFs, those issued in Canada correspond to 73.2%, or about USD 3.35 billion. ProShares and Valikyrie ETFs total $ 1,277 million.

Featured chart of the week

Ecoinometrics has compared the growth trajectories of the bitcoin price after the three halvings that have occurred in a span of 12 years. As seen in the featured graphic, the trajectory after the third halving (orange color) was circumscribed, until May of this year, to an area delimited by the two previous halvings. The first halving was the upper limit of said area marked in blue, and the price evolution after the second halving is the lower limit.

BTC price trajectories after halvings. Source: Ecoinometrics.

The blue line, which is the geometric average of the boundary curves, currently indicates a price of USD 288. This level is the one that comes from the stock-to-flow model or bitcoin reserves to flow. The other interesting indication of the graph is in the segmented lines. The bottom is at the $ 128,000 level, which would be the price of bitcoin needed to match Apple in market value. The top line, with a bitcoin price of nine times the current value, or $ 550,000, marks the point where digital gold would equal physical gold in value.

Preliminary stage bitcoin ETFs

As noted in the North American bitcoin ETF managed assets article, the game is just beginning. Certainly the beginning of the first properly regulated, publicly traded bitcoin funds, is quite significant for this cryptocurrency and for the cryptocurrency ecosystem in general. The introduction of at least 20 more requests is mentioned in that article, which is why this quarter promises to be moved in the announcement of more bitcoin exchange traded funds. The first one expected in the next few days is the one proposed by VanEck which was announced and postponed twice in the last week.

. commented on a review of the key dates on which a decision from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was expected on 19 bitcoin ETF applications filed with that regulator. There it can be seen that there are still some of the future-based bitcoin ETF applications to be elucidated.

Plan B analyst raises bitcoin price estimate

The analyst of the bitcoin market known as Plan B, and who has promoted the model of reserves to flow (stock-to-flow or S2F) for the prediction of the price of BTC, estimates that the crypto asset, in December of this year will be close of the USD 130,000. As a guest on the “Unchained” podcast, the analyst predicted that BTC will hit $ 98,000 at the end of November before surpassing $ 100,000 and ending at the aforementioned cap at the close of 2021.