Bitcoin Nears All-Time High, Tilray Up 15% | .

Over the past 24 hours, the crypto market got mixed up, with some cryptocurrencies in green and others in red. Bitcoin (BTC / USD) has gained about 2% since yesterday, gradually moving towards its ATH of $ 64,888.99. In the top 10, XRP (XRP / USD) and Ethereum (ETH / USD) posted gains, each around 1%.

US stocks across the green sector

Yesterday, all the major US stock indices were in the green. Both NASDAQ100 and SPX500 were up 0.7%. 10 of the 11 sectors of the SPX500 turned positive. The biggest winner was utility provider Dominion Energy with a 4.5% gain, followed by Deere & Co (+ 3.4%) and Boston Scientific (+ 3.1%).

The Ulta Beauty store franchise lost 10.6% after investors reacted adversely to the company’s most recent outlook. Ulta shared plans to invest in faster delivery options, but that didn’t reassure investors, who were expecting higher makeup sales as the world reopens. Western Union lost 5.3% yesterday.

Tilray earns 15%

The Canadian medical cannabis company Tilray announced the appointment of a new president, to which investors reacted positively.

Shares of software company Cloudflare up 20%

An even bigger winner was network software specialist Cloudflare, whose stock gained 20% this week. To date, they have increased by more than 130%. Recently, Cloudflare announced an upcoming collaboration with Microsoft.

Volatile CAD ahead of CPI data release

Monthly consumer price index data will be released in Canada at 12:30 GMT today, leaving the Canadian dollar vulnerable to volatility.

IAG loses 10% this week

IAG again lost 5.8%, suffering two days in a row of losses. The airline group has lost almost 10% during the first two days of the week. IAG, which owns British Airways, faced the ire of investors amid reports that Heathrow airport would increase airline fares. Shares of cheap flight operators Ryanair and EasyJet also lost value.

Mixed Eastern and European markets

Asian markets and European markets opened mixed this morning. The HKG50 posted small gains and the UK100 opened one more point. China50 and JPN225 posted slight declines. GER40 and FRA40 obtained the worst results, opening 19 and 18 points less, respectively.

