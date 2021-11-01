Bitcoin mining difficulty rises for the eighth time

Since the ban on cryptocurrencies in China, the network’s mining difficulty records its eighth increase.Everything seems to indicate that the flagship cryptocurrency is on its way to fully recover after everything that happened from May of this year.

The difficulty from mining from Bitcoin increases by eighth time and it is getting more and more difficult to mine BTC. The difficulty increased for the last time on Sunday, up 7.85% since the last adjustment.

According to data from BTC.com, this is the eighth increase since July and the second largest since the end of August; the difficulty exceeds 21.66 billion.

Bitcoin Mining Increases Its Difficulty For The Eighth Time

BTC mining is a process of creating new coins; which is achieved by solving complex mathematical puzzles with the help of specialized software that is installed precisely on computers. Miners compete with each other to verify transactions and add them to the blockchain, thus achieving rewards for their efforts.

The difficulty of mining Bitcoin is a measure of how complex it is to mine new coins; the more the difficulty, the more calculation potential is needed to be able to find new blocks.

This difficulty reached an all-time high of 25.05 trillion in May 2021, before falling to the low of 13.67 trillion in mid-July. By then China, one of the most important countries for the flagship cryptocurrency, made the decision to ban cryptocurrency mining.

In the same way, the Bitcoin hash rate has increased during the last few months. From what we can see according to data from Blockchain.com, the network’s hash rate managed to exceed 159 Th / s on Sunday, thus reaching the highest level since May of this year.

Over the past few months, the hash rate has also correlated with the price of the cryptocurrency, hitting an all-time high of $ 67,276, from what we could see on CoinGecko.

According to the data that we can see in bybt.com we can see that October was too good a month for Bitcoin investors, where they were contributed up to 39.93% in terms of profits, it would be the best result since October 2017, when the leading cryptocurrency reached almost 48%.

With the latest Bitcoin rally and both the mining difficulty as hash rate increasing, it is very likely that we can say that the network is on a clear path to recover after China’s bans.

Another thing to keep in mind is that China’s ban has had a very positive impact on the decentralization of mining. The United States has a 35% market share, while Russia and Kazakhstan have 18% and 11% respectively.