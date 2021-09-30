Bitcoin Miners Turn to Nuclear Power to Operate Cleanly

With Bitcoin mining consuming more energy than many countries, nuclear power providers may have a solution.

Amid ongoing criticism of the pollution generated by Bitcoin mining, mining companies are turning to a new energy source: nuclear.

In July, Bitcoin mining company Compass Mining already embraced nuclear power after partnering with Oklo, a nuclear power startup. Oklo is building so-called “micro-reactors” to avoid the huge logistical hurdles of a large-scale nuclear reactor.

Talen Energy, a U.S. energy company, has also announced a similar partnership with TeraWulf Inc, a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company. Talen is building a mining facility the size of four soccer fields in Pennsylvania to support the venture. Called “Nautilus Cryptomine,” the mining facility “will create zero-carbon coins with corresponding regulatory coverage, mined in the United States in a secure location,” said Talen president Alex Hernandez.

The main intricacies of this variety of partnerships boil down to Bitcoin’s reputation as a net polluter and the nuclear industry’s ability to generate clean energy.

Due to the fact that Bitcoin mining machines are often single-use machines with a short lifespan, mining also generates a large amount of e-waste.

According to a recent study by Alex de Vries, founder of the website Digiconomist, which tracks the unintended consequences of digital trends, Bitcoin produces as much e-waste as the Netherlands per year.

With this track record, it’s no wonder Bitcoin miners are looking to nuclear power for a solution.