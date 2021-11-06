Bitcoin makes young people think long-term in relation to their money

“Enjoy the moment”, “treat yourself with your money that you will not take it to the grave”, “do not wait to live tomorrow, live today.” These and other phrases denote a short-term mentality that many might associate with the younger sector of the population. But young bitcoiners seem to be the exception.

At least that is what a study by the American consultancy Civic Science indicates. This pollster asked 6,788 Americans the following question: “What is, or would be, your main reason for investing in cryptocurrencies (such as bitcoin or ether)?”

The question had six possible answers: short-term investment; long-term investment; fast, cheap and secure transactions; coverage against adverse economic conditions; independence from government meddling; and others”.

A graph of the analytical signature divides the responses by age. It is observed there that holding bitcoin (BTC) as a long-term investment leads the youngest sectors of the surveyed population. The percentage reaches 36% in the case of individuals between 18 and 24 years old.

On the one hand, this could be considered as obvious, if life expectancy is taken into account. Thinking of keeping some bitcoins or even some satoshis, for about 5, 10 or 20 years, in the hope that their price will increase, does not seem so far-fetched when – according to statistics – one still has it left. a good stretch of your life to enjoy the goods and services that can be purchased with them.

But, on the other hand (and knowing that it is the young sector of the population that knows the most about bitcoin), it is an indicator, perhaps, that the cryptocurrency promotes its users low time preferences and a long-term mindset regarding finances.

These low temporal preferences refer to the fact that reduce present expenses to benefit from the future valuation of the asset. This is something that happens with bitcoin, but not with the currencies of the States since all of them are inflationary.

Long-term investment in bitcoin stands out among the youngest sector of the surveyed population. Source: Civic Science.

Renowned Korean-American bitcoiner Jimmy Song is convinced that BTC – unlike fiat money – promotes the virtue of prudence. This is what he said during his participation in a conference reported by . in which he detailed: “fiat money is the opposite and can be seen in the huge debts that everyone has.”

The Civic Science study indicates that, among respondents older than 55, those who see bitcoin as a short-term investment stand out numerically (28%). “They show much more tolerance for financial risk,” the report details.

It could be assumed – since the study does not investigate the reasons – that this occurs because the percentage of their assets that they are willing to invest in BTC is lower than that of younger people. In this way, the volatility of the cryptocurrency would not affect them as much as they have a more diversified portfolio.

Another possibility that would explain this answer is that this age sector has less knowledge about bitcoin and its market cycles. Well, unless you have a great skill for trading, it is less likely that someone can obtain a significant return with BTC in short periods, than to obtain it by trading the crypto asset for a few years.

Despite its price volatility over short periods, bitcoin always rewarded its hodlers, in the long run. Source: Coingecko.

How many stopped working thanks to bitcoin? And other curious facts

Civic Science in its report gives other interesting and curious facts. For example, one of the questions reveals that 4 out of 100 respondents say they have stopped working, thanks to the profits obtained from investments in cryptocurrencies.

It is worth clarifying that this question was answered by 6,741 Americans. This is 0.02% of a population of 329.5 million peopleTherefore, it cannot be considered a significant sample.

4 out of 10 respondents say they no longer work, because they earned a lot with cryptocurrencies. Source: Pixabay.

Another question was: “Have investments in cryptocurrencies increased your personal wealth?” 54% of the 1,764 respondents said yes. Note that the survey was conducted between October 21 and 28. Around those days, BTC had just hit its last all-time high, and many altcoins also increased their price considerably.

The last question of the Civic Science study leaves a curious result, if the previous answers are taken into account. “Do you expect to be richer than your parents as a result of your cryptocurrency investments?” was the question, and 72% of those surveyed answered no. 17% said “maybe” and only 12% are convinced that it will.