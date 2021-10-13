Bitcoin is in the latest resistance zone, looking at the $ 64,800 ATH level

After setting an all-time high (ATH) price of $ 64,800 in mid-April, Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a sharp correction a month later to hit lows of $ 30K amid the intensification of the crypto mining crackdown on mining companies. Chinese authorities.

However, the leading cryptocurrency has been able to pick up the pieces because it is 11% off the ATH price. BTC is up 1.72% in the last 24 hours to hit $ 57.549 during intraday trading, according to CoinMarketCap.

Market analyst Will Clemente believes that Bitcoin is in the latest resistance zone as it targets the record area. He scored :

“BTC is in the last resistance zone. Basically, we see this play out in two ways: 1. We just quickly jump to ATHs. 2. Market cap / IO and funding increase aggressively, criminals get overly optimistic, we get a jolt before moving to ATHs. “

The consulting and education platform Ocho echoed these sentiments and stated:

“BTC is currently facing the $ 57200-59300 resistance area, which could be the last major hurdle before a push towards a new ATH.”

Bitcoin entities increase their holdings

According to Clemente:

“We are finally starting to see entities with 100-1K BTC increase their holdings again. These entities have offset the decline in whale holdings over the past month by 948 BTC. In the last 30 days: – Whale holdings (> 1K) fell 60,597 BTC – Entities with 100-1K rose 61,545 ”.

Hence, these entities have been buying and this explains why the price of BTC has been on an upward trajectory.

On the other hand, Bitcoin investors in profitability recently surged to 94.3% from lows experienced in September.

Meanwhile, the BTC futures market is in healthy contango, indicating that the price could rise further.

Image Source: Shutterstock