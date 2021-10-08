Bitcoin futures traders are cautious as BTC surged 25% in a week

Source: Adobe / sergey_p

Bitcoin (BTC) futures traders are turning somewhat bearish on the number one cryptocurrency, again favoring short positions over long positions, data from crypto exchange OKEx shows. However, the operators of the competitor exchange Binance were less pessimistic about the short-term outlook for the coin.

According to an OKEx futures market report released on Friday, the ratio of long to short positions in its bitcoin futures market has moved lower since late September, following an upward trend for most of August. and September.

The uptrend long / short ratio gave bitcoin “decent support that kept it afloat despite significant selling pressure,” OKEx wrote about the previous two months, adding that the uptrend has now broken, which means that retailers are increasingly favoring shorts over longs.

Source: OKEx

In futures trading, a short position is a bet that the price of the underlying asset will fall, while a long position is a bet that it will rise. Therefore, a rising long / short ratio indicates increasing optimism about price, while a declining ratio suggests that traders are becoming pessimistic.

“At the time of writing this report, the long / short ratio is around 0.90, struggling to regain 1.0 since October started. This shows us that retailers are betting against bitcoin’s rapid rise, potentially because the market leader is already up nearly 30% since the beginning of the month, ”according to OKEx.

His report’s findings were also partially supported by data from Binance, which showed that the long / short ratio in its bitcoin futures market has moved lower since the end of September. However, since October 1, Binance’s long / short ratio has risen again slightly and currently stands at 1.12.

Compared to OKEx’s 0.90 ratio, Binance data means that futures traders on Binance were markedly more bullish on bitcoin than traders on OKEx.

Source: Binance

Meanwhile, in support of the somewhat bearish angle of the OKEx comment, price data for variable maturity futures contracts were also found on the exchange.

In bull market conditions, the price premiums of futures contracts should normally be higher the further away the expiration date of a contract is, a situation known as contango.

However, according to the exchange, the price premiums for futures contracts expiring in December of this year and March of next year were only marginally higher today compared to Friday of last week, which said “no it necessarily paints a very positive picture from a retail perspective. “

“Given that these premiums are relatively modest, we can infer that retail investors are approaching this possible second leg of the bull run very cautiously,” OKEx’s Hunain Naseer wrote in the futures market report.

At the time the comment was written, OKEx’s quarterly bitcoin futures contract, which expires in December this year, was trading at $ 56,721. The price gives a cash premium of around $ 1,330, which is “marginally higher” than last week’s $ 950 premium.

Similarly, the March 2021 contract was trading at $ 58,355, with a premium of more than $ 3,000, which OKEx says is “not significantly higher than last week’s $ 1,900.”

As of 15:10 UTC on Friday, bitcoin was up more than 1% in the past 24 hours, trading at $ 54,664. The price has risen 25% over the past 7 days, after breaking the $ 55,000 mark on Wednesday. Earlier today, BTC also briefly touched $ 56,000.

