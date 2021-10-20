Bitcoin ETF speculations spreading in the crypto community

In the middle of last week, speculation about the possible launch of Bitcoin ETFs spread in the crypto community. First, most cryptocurrency-related social media platforms and forums posted a copy of the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF pre-approval notice by Nasdaq:

Second, asset manager ProShares submitted an updated prospectus of its potential Bitcoin ETF to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, a sign that the launch of this ETF is coming very soon:

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts expect these Bitcoin ETFs to start trading on Monday or Tuesday of this week:

The beginning of the launch of Bitcoin ETFs in the US may turn out to be a game changer for the entire crypto industry. Millions of investors from the traditional centralized financial world will receive access to investing in cryptocurrencies through these ETFs. According to Statista.com, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (the two largest exchanges in the US) have a combined market capitalization of more than $ 50 trillion or nearly 20 times the crypto market capitalization in August 2021:

Positive news related to the possible launch of Bitcoin ETFs was the main driver of the market price last week. Most of the major cryptocurrencies posted a decent price increase. Bitcoin has passed the psychological level of $ 60,000 for the first time since April-May.

Now, the Monday market starts with mixed price dynamics, experiencing a small intraday consolidation. According to Coin360.com, a Bitcoin costs € 53,359.77 (+ 1.82%), an Ethereum – € 3,300.64 (-1.72%), a DOGE – € 0.2052 (+ 6.49%) and a UNI – € 22.17 (-4.49%):

Now, let’s look at the price charts of the major cryptocurrencies against the euro in the most notable time periods.

In the weekly chart (1W), after the Bullish Engulfing , BTC / EUR has formed Three white soldiers , a typical bullish pattern:

This candle formation confirms the change in market sentiment from bearish to bullish. According to the theory of technical analysis, long-term traders use this pattern as an entry point.

As we already mentioned in our previous analysis, we think that BTC / EUR can reach the target price of approximately € 58,503:

We have based our price prediction on the departure of BTC / EUR from the bullish flag and the renewal of the uptrend in the 4-hour time frame (4H). As can be seen from the chart, BTC / EUR has already reached the Fibonacci extension level of 61.8 (€ 50,613). Therefore, the ultimate goal is the total height of the potential new wave or the level of approximately € 58,503.

ETH / EUR

On the weekly chart (1W), ETH / EUR has confirmed the bullish sentiment and the resumption of the uptrend forming a bullish candle immediately after the recent Bullish Engulfing and the Doji :

However, the bulls should be very cautious because, on the weekly line chart, ETH / EUR is at the level of the previous local highs :

In theory, the price of Ethereum can face resistance at this level and a pullback can occur at any time. However, if the price breaks this potential resistance, it will produce another solid bullish signal because, on the weekly line chart, there is another bullish technical pattern: a Cup and Handle (C&H) :

DOGE / EUR

Since our previous analysis, almost nothing has changed on the DOGE / EUR daily (1D) chart. The price of the cryptocurrency continues to consolidate at the 30-day moving average ( MA 30 ) and the 90-day moving average ( MA 90 ):

As we already mentioned in our last DOGE / EUR analysis, we would like to see at least one exit from Descending channel (downtrend) Within the 4 hour (4H) time frame to start looking for a buy signal:

However, for now, we will continue to watch the price chart and remain in wait and see mode.

UNI / EUR

As we already know very well, on the 4-hour chart (4H), UNI / EUR has broken out of the Descending channel :

However, the price of Uniswap has not yet exceeded the level of the last local maximum of the Chanel. Therefore, we prefer to stick to our plan and wait for the price to exceed the previous local maximum (€ 23.30). We would open a small long position only in this case.

