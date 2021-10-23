Bitcoin Corrects After Hitting ATH to $ 66,900 Level, Headlines Remain Unfazed

Bitcoin (BTC) recently achieved a significant milestone by setting a new all-time high (ATH) price at the $ 66,900 level after 189 days of waiting. However, the leading cryptocurrency is facing a correction, having fallen back to the $ 63,349 area during intra-day trading, according to CoinMarketCap.

Despite this trend, forks remain unfazed if history is to repeat itself. Lucas Outumuro, Head of Research at IntoTheBlock, explained:

“Is Bitcoin Facing a Deeper Correction? Unlikely. Historically, after breaking an ATH following a correction of more than 30 days, BTC proceeds to rise by 145% on average, hodlers are unfazed by the recent drop. “

Santiment believes that this setback has sparked both positive and negative reactions. The on-chain metrics provider noted:

“Spirits remain quite high, and the pattern of overwhelmingly positive versus negative BTC comments has continued for the ninth week in a row.”

Consulting and education platform Eight recently stated that Bitcoin was testing its previous record level of $ 64.8K. If a bounce occurs, the next areas to watch are around $ 75K, $ 87K, and $ 96K according to the Fibonacci retracement tool.

How different is the current price of ATH compared to the previous one?

Data analytics firm IntoTheBlock revealed that the current transaction volume is seven times that of April. Also, the current record price has been reached with less retail interest and less speculation.

IntoTheBlock noted:

What is different between April’s Bitcoin ATH and this one? 1. Transaction volume: Bitcoin this week recorded + $ 700 billion in on-chain transaction volume. This is a 7-fold increase compared to April. And what’s more interesting, 99.7% of that volume comes from transactions over $ 100,000. “

These large transactions have shown the trickle of large amounts of money in recent months.

Image Source: Shutterstock