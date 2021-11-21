“Bitcoin City”: El Salvador Announces Construction of the World’s First ‘Bitcoin City’, Backed with Cryptocurrency Bonds

Posted: Nov 21, 2021 06:41 GMT

It will be built in the east of the country in the shape of a circle, emulating a currency, and its residents will be exempt from taxes, except VAT.

El Salvador plans to build “Bitcoin City”, the world’s first ‘bitcoin city’, which will be financed with bonds, backed with cryptocurrency, the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, revealed this Saturday at the end of the conference dedicated to the promotion. of the digital currency.

“I thought we had to make a big announcement this ‘Bitcoin Week’. So today I want to announce that we are going to build the first ‘Bitcoin City’,” said the president.

Will be built between the city of La Unión and Conchagua in the shape of a circle, emulating a currency. The project includes a “great central square” that “will celebrate the creation of bitcoin“They specified from the Presidential House of El Salvador.” There will be a square with the ‘B’ of bitcoin carved on it, which will allow light to enter the exhibition rooms of the bitcoin museum. This is where people will learn about the evolution of money: from stones to blockchain perfection, “the body noted.

There will be a plaza with the “B” of #Bitcoin carved into it, allowing light to enter the exhibition halls of the Bitcoin museum. This is where people will learn about the evolution of money: from stones to blockchain perfection. pic.twitter.com/1A72Kwg67U – Presidential House 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) November 21, 2021

According to Bukele, it will be a new metropolis with residential areas, shopping centers, restaurants, a port, an airport, a train, “everything around bitcoin.”

Its residents will be exempt from taxes, except VAT. “Half will be used to pay for municipal bonds and the rest for public infrastructure and city maintenance,” the president said.

The energy will be obtained from a local geothermal plant in the Conchagua volcano, in the department of La Unión.

The design of this large square will have the geometries and outline of the now iconic #Bitcoin logo. The “B” in Bitcoin will project a light that represents the power of the volcano. 🌋⚡️ pic.twitter.com/a8zDrMQ3mI – Presidential House 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) November 21, 2021

Samson Mow, strategy director of Blockstream, a provider of blockchain technology, reported that initially the Salvadoran authorities to issue $ 1 billion bonds backed by bitcoins in order to start raising funds to build the planned city.

Bukele announced that in 2022 he will begin issuing bonds within the “bitcoin ecosystem”, while the project will begin 60 days after financing.

“Bitcoin City will be the most advanced city of its kind, more famous than the largest cities and metropolises in the world. It is the beginning of what will be called ‘Metropolitan Area of ​​the City of Bitcoin'”, they communicated from the Presidential House .

In September 2021, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. This week, the Latin American country has hosted the ‘Bitcoin Week’, an annual conference that has been held since 2013, organized by those interested in the expansion of the cryptocurrency. With the decision to build the aforementioned city, the authorities advance in their commitment to financial innovations.

