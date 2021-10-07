Bitcoin breaks $ 55K resistance, returns to $ 1 trillion market cap

Source: Adobe / Michael Nivelet

The price of bitcoin (BTC) hit $ 55,500 on the market today, after it broke a major resistance level on the chart around $ 52,700 for the first time since May. The surge also brought the number one cryptocurrency’s market cap above the psychologically significant $ 1 trillion mark.

At press time (14:37 UTC), BTC was trading at 54,239, slightly below its high above $ 55,000 reached today. The price has risen 9% in the last 24 hours, making it one of the best in the cryptocurrency market today.

BTC price chart:

Source: Coingecko.com

The sharp price rise in the price of bitcoin also led to a marked increase in the liquidation of short bitcoin positions, data from Bybt.com showed. Over the past 4 hours, nearly $ 151 million worth of bitcoin shorts were sold on all major exchanges, marking a sharp increase from the $ 4.3 million in shorts that were settled in the previous 4 hours.

However, according to the CEO of CryptoQuant , Ki Young Ju, today’s price surge may have more to do with increased buying pressure than simply a cascade of sell-offs. The CEO said his data shows that someone bought $ 1.6 billion worth of BTC through market orders in just five minutes today.

Also, today, Soros Fund Management , owned by billionaire investor George Soros, confirmed at a Bloomberg summit that the fund has invested in BTC.

“From our new point of view, we own some coins, not much, and the coins themselves are less interesting than DeFi use cases and the like,” Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO and chief investment officer , said .

The rise in the price of bitcoin was also followed by a more modest rise for other major crypto assets, with, for example, ethereum (ETH) increasing 3% in the last 24 hours, and cardano (ADA) cutting its losses today to finish down. just 1% in the last 24 hours.

____

Reactions:

_____

Learn more:

– ‘Extreme volatility’ expected as Bitcoin investors learn to value it

– Bitcoin price will face another test as central bank interest rates rise

– Bitcoin Lightning Network is growing faster than you think

– Bitcoin Investments Swirl From Ethereum Again As BTC Flirts With $ 50K

– Pantera CEO cuts Bitcoin price forecast for 2021, sees ETH outperforming

– Bitcoin can exceed USD 66,000 in 2021 and USD 400,000 in 2030 – ‘Expert Panel’