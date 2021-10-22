Bitcoin bear trap could be over as price jumps to a new ATH of $ 66,952

As Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to a new all-time high (ATH) of $ 66,952, some analysts had noted that it was not a question of whether, but when, the benchmark cryptocurrency would break its previous record of $ 64,800 set in mid-mid-September. April.

Bitcoin has been enjoying significant bullish momentum and was hovering around $ 66,359 during intraday trading, according to CoinMarketCap.

Market analyst Lark Davis suggested that the bear trap experienced in the BTC market may be over. He said :

“The bear trap is over, you know what comes next!”

After a bear trap is found, a bullfight follows.

Santiment believes that a surge towards a new ATH price has been driven by an increase in address activity and increased circulation. The chain metrics provider explained:

“Bitcoin has reached a new AllTimeHigh of $ 66,952, making history for the first time since the last ATH on April 14. Unsurprisingly, sentiment is on the rise, and important metrics such as increased circulation and address activity played a large role in this milestone. “

Santiment has previously stated that more than 1 million active BTC addresses were witnessed on a daily basis.

Where is the next Bitcoin target? $ 75,000?

According to the consulting and education platform Eight:

“BTC is testing its old ATH for support. If we bounce from here, some levels to watch are around 75k, 87k and 96k, derived from recent price action using the Fibonacci retracement tool. “

Capriole Investments founder Charles Edwards recently pointed out that the price of Bitcoin could turn parabolic over the next one to two months as BTC’s MVRV z-score regained position 3.0. This indicator suggested the existence of a substantial buildup by new buyers between the $ 50K and $ 60K range.

Image Source: Shutterstock