Bitcóin activates the biggest update in 4 years: what changes and what effects will it have?

The innovation of the decentralized system could bring with it the growth of the price of the cryptocurrency.

The update of the Taproot bitcoin system has been activated this Sunday, which represents the first change of the protocol of the main cryptocurrency in the world since the introduction of SegWit in August 2017.

Long awaited by the cryptocurrency user community, the update Taproot represents a soft fork designed to improve the Privacy, the scalability and safety of the system. An immediate effect of this reform will be to increase the speed of transactions in the system.

Another important change will be the simplification of the execution of smart contracts in its ‘blockchain’, which will improve the competitiveness of bitcoin against younger decentralized systems, such as Ethereum.

“It more important of Taproot are smart contracts, “Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings, a company specializing in patents and cryptocurrency mining, told CNBC.

The technology of smart contracts, developed to dispense with mediators in any agreement or transaction, “is already the main promoter of innovations on the Ethereum network and creates essential opportunities to build applications and businesses on the blockchain, “said the expert.

These objectives will be pursued through the implementation of three components.

BIP340, which launches the Schnorr firms, a cryptographic scheme that optimizes transactions, increases their security and reduces their costs BIP341, which develops SegWit updates and makes it difficult to track users by introducing MAST technology.BIP342, which reforms the language of scripts and changes the way of validating signatures.

To run the update, 90% of miners it had to support its implementation, a condition that was met last June thanks to the almost universal support for this reform.

The update could boost the growth of the price of bitcoin, which last November 10 marked a new maximum, trading at more than $ 69,044, according to CoinGecko, and at $ 68,789 according to CoinMarketCap. Although it has since fallen below $ 65,000, it is possible that with the activation of Taproot the ‘digital gold’ will leave the consolidation phase and reach a new high.

However, there is also the risk that the value of the cryptocurrency will enter a negative dynamic, with high probabilities of collapse, if the update turns out to have ‘bugs‘, shortcomings in the code that could be exploited to compromise system security, such as occurred in March 2013, when bitcoin was briefly split into two chains.

“Updates open the possibility – extremely remote – that an error enters the system, which would destroy trust across the cryptocurrency system, effectively overriding it, “said Jason Deane, analyst at Quantum Economics.

To avoid this kind of “self-inflicted wound“As Deane defines this hypothetical scenario, updates are reviewed for months before they go live.

