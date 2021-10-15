Bitcoin $ 60,000, Oil Rising, Wall Street Positive | .

Most cryptocurrencies were in the green for the past 24 hours, including Bitcoin (BTC / USD), which is approaching $ 60,000 with another 3% increase. The crypto with the world’s largest market capitalization, which recently topped $ 1 trillion, is hitting its all-time high of just over $ 64,000. Ethereum (ETH / USD) gained more than 5%, leading the top 10.

The oil rally continues

Oil continues to rally, passing $ 81 this morning. It hasn’t seen such levels since 2014. Natural gas shortages, the intentional slowdown in OPEC production, and other factors contribute to the recent price spike.

Wall Street in green

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the . newsletter today.

All sectors of the SP500 were green yesterday, reflecting a positive performance for US equities. The index closed with a daily gain of 1.7%. The IT and materials sectors led the way, each with growth of more than 2%. Walgreens Boots, the pharmacy franchise, led the index with a 7.4% daily gain. NASDAQ gained 1.9% yesterday, while the DJ30 saw a 1.6% increase.

Today, the retail sales reports are expected to impact the markets. They will be released at 12:30 UTC.

Eastern markets follow Wall Street’s lead

Asian markets followed Wall Street’s lead this morning. The China50, HKG50, and JPN225 were all green today.

Cancer treatment company finishes nearly 12% higher

Cellectis, a gene-editing biotechnology company, closed yesterday 11.47% more thanks to favorable data from preclinical trials. According to a report, the company’s cancer treatment, UCARTMESO, presents promising results from preclinical trials.

European markets also open higher

Finally, the UK100, GER40 and FRA40 opened higher today. Yesterday, the UK100 made a significant advance, closing the day almost 1% higher. With that, its year-on-year performance passed 11%. The advent was led by mining stocks. Rio Tinto, BHP Group, Anglo American, Glencore and Antofagasta had gained more than 3% at the end of the day.

This morning, the European markets continued the positive trend. The biggest winner was the GER40, 62 points more. The UK100 followed, opening 34 points higher. FRA40 followed closely with a 33-point gain from yesterday.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money