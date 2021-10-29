Bitbase already adds 61 bitcoin ATMs installed in Spain

The number of bitcoin ATMs (BTC) is increasing rapidly this year in Spain, now that the Bitbase company has installed 20 new devices, completing 61 operated under its account among those distributed throughout the national territory.

With this advance, the company now has new vending machines for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the cities of Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Palma de Mallorca, where it concentrates the largest volume of these devices.

The rest of the teams are distributed in the Valencian Community, Andalusia, Aragon, Canary Islands, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Galicia, Murcia, Cantabria, Basque Country and La Rioja, as reported by the company through the email sent to ..

Bitbase also has more than 24 physical stores throughout Spain for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies. In this regard, its founders, Álex Fernández and Adria Lloren, assure that they work with the objective of “serving everyone who is interested in knowing more about this world of cryptocurrencies that is increasingly in vogue.”

The province of Castellón, in eastern Spain, now has an ATM

of bitcoin as pointed out by one user on Twitter. Source: @RRxCrypto / twitter.com

For the future, your goal is open new establishments and install more cryptocurrency ATMs, so that the ecosystem is increasingly “accessible to everyone”, as they add in the statement.

As reported by . last June, Bitbase is the exchange with the most installed bitcoin ATMs in Spain. At that time, it had 41 equipment distributed throughout the country, now with 20 more dispensers in place, completing 61 to remain the leader in the ranking of companies with more of these equipment in the country.

According to data from Coin ATM Radar, there are 156 machines installed in Spanish territory, of which 61 are operated by Bibase. It means that the 39% of the bitcoin vending machines installed in Spain are from this company Catalan born in 2017.

It is followed by other companies such as Shitcoins, with 40 bitcoin ATMs; GTBC Finance with 11; and Kurant with 10. The top 10 operators on the list control 143 ATMs, that is, 90% of the total, while 15 other companies handle the rest, according to data provided by the Bitbase team.

Besides bitcoin, BitBase ATMs allow you to operate with other cryptocurrencies, such as Ether (ETH), XRP, Dash (DASH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tether (USDT) and, soon, Cardano (ADA).