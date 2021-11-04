Binance to launch bitcoin and blockchain course with job opportunity

This article contains referral links. Know more.

Binance, a company that allows the exchange of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, announced the launch of a course to recruit staff for its new Objective Moon operations center. Through an online education program, all interested parties will be able to train professionally and have the opportunity to join the company.

This initiative was born in order to establish a research and development center for blockchain and cryptocurrencies in France. The announcement was made by Changpeng Zhao, the head of Binance, at a conference on November 3 in Paris, where the ministers of Finance, Digital Transition and Electronic Communication were present.

The call will be open specifically to people from Spain and any country in Europe. Although, it is worth clarifying that this parameter also includes those Latin Americans or foreigners who have European citizenship or permission to work in the region.

The education program aims to train and turn amateurs of blockchain, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies into attractive professionals for companies. The talents that Binance finds through the training will have the opportunity to join its staff of employees.

The date on which the course will start has not yet been announced, while, on the other hand, Coinbase, another bitcoin exchange, also announced the launch of a training program on the same day. to enter the company. This is now available online to anyone in the world – not just Europe – with or without experience and promises salaries of more than USD 8,000.

Binance will invest 100 million euros in Objective Moon

The Objective Moon course will be broadcast by three more organizations. These are France FinTech, an association that brings together all companies that use new technologies in France, Ledger, a manufacturer of hardware wallets for cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, and blockchain, and OpenClassrooms, an online education platform.

Although, the project will be 100% funded by Binance. Changpeng Zhao, the head of the company, announced that they will allocate 100 million euros for the creation of Objective Moon. This new company unit will also be dedicated to accelerating decentralized accounting technology (DLT) in France.

The director of Binance seeks to strengthen the blockchain industry and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in Europe. Source: @AldeaCrypto / twitter.com

We are convinced that with the launch of Binance’s major operations and investments in France, we can contribute significantly to making France and Europe the leading global player in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Changpeng Zhao, director of Binance.

The company’s blockchain called Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is one of the main alternatives to Ethereum for decentralized finance (DeFi), as reported by .. This proven to be faster and more scalable, according to the company, which explains the new Objective Moon initiative.