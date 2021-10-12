Binance to inject $ 1B into its chain, targets billions of users

Source: screenshot, Instagram / binance

Major crypto exchange Binance said it has dedicated more funds to growing the ecosystem of its smart contract blockchain, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), this time promising to inject a whopping $ 1 billion.

According to the press release, the platform has launched a $ 1 billion Cryptocurrency Mass Adoption Fund for BSC, aiming to “accelerate the adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology.”

The fund will be divided into four key initiatives, he further explained, which are:

Investments Builder program Talent development Liquidity incentives.

Of this money, $ 500 million will be divided among the last three initiatives. The Builder program will receive $ 300 million, while the liquidity incentives and talent development will each earn $ 100 million, according to Binance.

The other US $ 500 million should be set aside for investment, in order to “accelerate the widespread adoption of decentralized financial infrastructures”. And while BSC is not decentralized, the exchange said these funds should be used to grow decentralized computing, games, the metaverse, virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain-based financial services.

Prior to this, the exchange had already invested $ 100 million to support decentralized financing (DeFi) projects in BSC in September last year.

According to Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, with this $ 100 million seed funding, BSC’s growth has attracted more than 100 million users. The CEO added that,

“With the additional contribution of [USD] billion, BSC will be better equipped to disrupt traditional finance and accelerate the global mass adoption of digital assets to become the first blockchain ecosystem with 1 billion users. “

However, he did not specify when it could happen.

According to BscScan, there are around 99.1 million unique addresses in BSC as of October 11 and 6.95 million daily transactions.

For the sake of comparison, we can look at Etherscan, which shows 172.2 million unique addresses on Ethereum (ETH) on the same date, as well as 1.19 million daily transactions.

According to DeFi Llama, BSC is right behind Ethereum when it comes to total locked value (TVL), but the difference between the first and second place is huge: Ethereum’s TVL is $ 140.35 billion, while the Binance is $ 17.69 billion. The latter had reached its all-time high of $ 32.26 billion in mid-May. For Ethereum, the ATH was $ 145.42 seen in early September.

“With the initiative of [USD] 1 billion, our focus will expand to building cross-chain and multi-chain infrastructures integrated with different types of blockchains, ”said Gwendolyn Regina, Chief Investment Officer, BSC Accelerator Fund . “We are preparing to drive the adoption of crypto and blockchain to accelerate their growth globally.”

Under this fund, the BSC mentoring committee will help developer communities around the world reach new audiences, provide academic scholarships to institutions, and support the research and development of emerging technologies. “A total of 100 innovative dapps / infrastructure in addition to the BSC will receive mentorship from top VCs along with funding opportunities,” the press release said.

Meanwhile, the BSC community should also host regional and global hackathons, joint bug bounty programs, and developer conferences, with a focus on “blockchain-rich regions” such as Russia, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, the United States and South America. .

At 14:02 UTC, the binance coin (BNB) is trading at $ 429. It is up 2% in 24 hours, while remaining unchanged in a week.

____

