Binance partners with Russian museum to tokenize Da Vinci and Van Gogh masterpieces – CryptoMagazine® CryptoNews

The world-renowned works of art by Van Gogh, Leonardo Da Vinci, Claude Monet and Giorgine will be tokenized for an auction facilitated by the Binance NFT platform.

Binance Marketplace to Auction Famous Paintings by Renowned Artists

Binance’s NFT Marketplace has announced a collaboration with the St. Petersburg Hermitage Museum to create tokenized collectibles representing the works of renowned artists such as Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent van Gogh.

Binance announced on July 27 that it will collaborate with the museum to create and distribute non-fungible tokens by the end of August. The auction will be accessible to all Binance users.

Madonna Litta (Leonardo da Vinci), Judith (Giorgione), Lilac Bush (Vincent van Gogh), Composition VI (Wassily Kandinsky) and Garden Corner in Montgeron are some of the works in the NFT collection. The Hermitage hopes to unveil and make accessible some of the world’s most profound works of art, while highlighting the museum’s open and democratic approach. The Hermitage highlighted the current importance of digitization.

The museum also announced that each artwork will have two NFT copies. The first will be kept at the Hermitage, while the second will be auctioned. All proceeds from the sale will be transferred to the State Hermitage Museum.

According to the blog post, the tokenization of these masterpieces is going to revolutionize access to the museum’s collections.

Mikhail Piotrovsky, CEO of the Hermitage, said the museum plans to use blockchain technology, and the opportunities it offers, in other experiments aimed at improving ownership and making luxury art more accessible.

“This is an important stage in the development of the relationship between the person and money, the person and the thing,” he said.

According to the blog post, the project provides “a new level of accessibility to the Hermitage collection,” while underscoring “the democratic nature of the museum.” The cards also serve to highlight “the importance of digitization as a new stage in the world of collecting works of art.”

Piotrovsky stated that the Hermitage intends to make more use of NFTs and other digital technologies in the future. Said:

“New technologies, in particular the blockchain, have opened a new chapter in the development of the art market, led by the ownership and guarantee of this property.”

The project, according to Helen Hai, Head of Binance NFT, highlights the value of blockchain technology and NFTs as the world moves towards digitization.

“The recognition of blockchain technology and NFTs by one of the largest museums in the world is one more step towards global digitization. We greatly appreciate the opportunity to cooperate with State Hermitage Museum; together we are making history. “

New digitization movements

Binance’s collaboration with the State Hermitage Museum aims to incorporate new elements of digitization and has been identified as a project that reflects the democratic perspective of the museum. The museum is also intended to be an example for the rest of the world to see the revolutionary ripples caused by the blockchain industry, especially in the field of works of art and cultural heritage.

Both parties have confirmed the collaboration, which has been described as a revolutionary approach to infuse blockchain technology into cultural history. According to Piotrovsky, director of the State Hermitage Museum, works of art around the world seek change and influence through NFTs, and the museum is delighted to be a part of this increasing change and disruption.