Binance Launches $ 1 Billion Growth Fund | .

Following a series of regulatory controversies in recent months, Binance is willing to circumvent its authority by launching a $ 1 billion growth fund to support the adoption of its Binance Smart Chain.

The funds will be used to build multi-chain and cross-chain infrastructure to integrate other blockchains with Binance Smart Chain.

In a statement, the chief investment officer of the Binance Smart Chain Accelerator Fund, Gwendolyn Regina, said:

“With the billion dollar initiative, our focus will expand to building cross-chain and multi-chain infrastructures integrated with different types of blockchains.”

Around 50% of the funds will reportedly be used for blockchain services, including other niche areas such as virtual reality and gaming in the world of cryptocurrencies.

About $ 300 million will be set aside for a construction program, while $ 100 million will be used for talent development and cash incentives.

When it comes to liquidity incentives, the funds will be used to provide bonuses to cryptocurrency platforms.

Binance’s headache with regulatory authorities around the world

The last few months have been quite rough for Binance as it has rubbed off most of the regulatory authorities around the world in the wrong way and they have collapsed.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Binance is its lack of physical headquarters. Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao pointed out last month that the venue was a necessity for the exchange. Zhao said:

“We have realized that we need a centralized entity to work well with regulators.”

The exchange has also faced legal action from regulatory authorities in several countries, including the UK, Italy, the Cayman Islands, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan and South Africa.

In Singapore, Italy and the Cayman Islands, regulatory authorities said the exchange is not licensed to do business in the countries. However, Singapore recently confirmed that the application to license the exchange was ongoing, although the Monetary Authority of Singapore placed Binance on an Investor Alert list last month.

The UK, the Netherlands and Japan have issued a consumer advisory against Binance. However, the UK doubled down and instead said that Binance Markets Limited, which is a UK Binance entity, could not be regulated as it did not provide basic information to the regulator.

The Malaysian Securities Commission took enforcement action against Binance for allegedly operating in the country without permission.

