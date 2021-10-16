Binance Announces Support for Polkadot Parachain Auction | .

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volumes, has announced that it will support Polkadot’s parachains auction. This is the latest show of support that Binance has shown to the Polkadot network, which uses a fragmentation technique to increase scalability.

In Friday’s announcement, Binance stated that it would launch the Polkadot Parachain slot auction, which is expected to start in November. The exchange further stated that it would provide more details on this event. “A separate announcement with more details will be published. Stay tuned for upcoming initiatives, ”the ad read.

Polkadot Parachute Auction

The Polkadot parachain auction is an event that raises the buzz around the Polkadot blockchain. Parachains are layer one blockchains that can operate simultaneously and can transmit data to each other.

By integrating these parachains, Polkadot will bring a multi-chain architecture that will link different blockchain networks on the Polkadot network. With this protocol, other layer one blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum will connect to the Polkadot ecosystem and work together as one large network.

These parachains also provide interoperability, as they allow different blockchains to share data, increasing the efficiency of the entire crypto space. In the coming years, Polkadot expects these parachains to provide interoperability between DLT networks.

Parachains have been in development for more than five years. However, they were being tested in Kusama, which is Polkadot’s Canarian network. In June, Polkadot deployed the first parachain slot on the Kusama network. Since then, around 11 parachain slots have been auctioned, which has boosted the network’s activities.

Polkadot Parachain Auctions Cause DOT Price Increase

The success of the parachain tests implemented in the Kusama Canarian network will be used to determine if the next Polkadot parachain auction will be a success. Polkadot’s parachain code has already been developed and is now ready. Auctions are expected to begin on November 11, 2021.

The first slot of these parachains auctions will last for around five weeks, where an auction will be held each week. Also, each auction will come with a parachain slot for 96 weeks.

Polkadot’s native token, DOT, has been on a major bullish rally following the announcement of these parachain auctions. After the parachains auction date was announced last Wednesday, Polkadot (DOT / USD) rallied by more than 19% and hit a high of $ 43.6 on the same day. However, the coin has been unable to sustain these highs and instead has dropped slightly to $ 42, according to CoinGecko.

